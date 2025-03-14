Hamas Agrees to Free Israeli-US Hostage, Remains of Four Other Dual Nationals

Hamas has agreed to free an Israeli-American hostage and the remains of four other dual nationals, news agency AFP reported on Friday.

Hamas has agreed to free an Israeli-American hostage and the remains of four other dual nationals, news agency AFP reported on Friday as members of the Palestinian group and Israeli representatives gathered for indirect talks on Gaza ceasefire.

“Yesterday, a Hamas leadership delegation received a proposal from the brotherly mediators to resume negotiations,” AFP quoted the Islamist movement as saying in a statement.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Hamas’s reply, the report said, “included its agreement to release the Israeli soldier Edan Alexander, who holds American citizenship, along with the remains of four others holding dual citizenship.”