Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Live Tv
Hamas Agrees to US Proposal For Gaza Ceasefire, But Israel Rejects It: Report

A Palestinian official claimed that Hamas has agreed to a ceasefire proposal put forward by US special envoy Witkoff, but Israel has dismissed the deal.

A Palestinian official has claimed that Hamas has agreed to a ceasefire proposal put forward by U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, but Israel has swiftly dismissed the deal, calling it unacceptable, Reuters reported on Tuesday. The Palestinian official, who is close to Hamas, told Reuters that the proposal involves the release of 10 hostages and a 70-day ceasefire, in addition to a partial Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

According to the report, the deal also includes the release of Palestinian prisoners, including those serving lengthy sentences. The proposal was reportedly communicated to Hamas through intermediaries.

“The proposal includes the release of 10 living Israeli hostages held by Hamas in two groups in return for a 70-day ceasefire and a partial withdrawal from the Gaza Strip,” the official told Reuters.

However, U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff rejected the notion that Hamas had accepted his offer for a hostage deal and ceasefire, reportedly saying that what he had seen was “completely unacceptable,” and added that the deal being discussed was not the same as the one he had proposed.

An Israeli official also dismissed the Palestinian official’s account, stating that no responsible Israeli government could accept such a proposal, as reported by Reuters. The official further rejected the claim that the deal matched one previously suggested by Witkoff.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded with a recorded message, stating he “hoped very much” to deliver developments regarding Israel’s efforts to fight Hamas and secure the release of hostages. “Today, and if not today, then we will tomorrow,” Netanyahu said in the video. His office did not immediately comment on the video.

The conflict, which began on October 7, 2023, has resulted in widespread devastation. Nearly 54,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to Gaza health authorities, while Israel has reported the deaths of 1,200 people in attacks launched by Hamas and other militant groups. Approximately 251 hostages were reportedly taken by Hamas during the assault.

Hamas has said it would agree to a permanent ceasefire if Israel fully withdraws from Gaza, while Netanyahu has insisted that Israel will only consider a temporary ceasefire in exchange for the release of hostages, emphasising that Israel’s war against Hamas will only end once the group is eradicated.

Israel News Israel-Hamas war US special envoy Steve Witkoff

