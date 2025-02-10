Hamas Announces Postponement of Hostage Exchange, Citing Israeli Non-Compliance

Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, has announced a delay in the scheduled release of hostages, citing Israel’s failure to fulfill its commitments under the ongoing ceasefire.

Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, has announced a delay in the scheduled release of hostages, citing Israel’s failure to fulfill its commitments under the ongoing ceasefire. The exchange, initially planned for February 15, 2025, is now postponed until further notice.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A spokesperson for Hamas’s armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, stated that the delay was due to Israel’s non-compliance with previous agreements. Abu Ubaida, the group’s representative, emphasized that the resumption of the exchange would depend on Israel meeting its obligations. The group also called on mediators to intervene and ensure the process continues as originally planned.

The ceasefire, which began on January 19, brought an end to over 15 months of intense conflict in Gaza. It also led to the release of five groups of Israeli hostages in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian detainees held in Israeli prisons. However, recent tensions have placed the fragile truce at risk.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Ceasefire Violations and Rising Tensions

Hamas accused Israel of violating the terms of the ceasefire following the deaths of three Palestinians in Gaza on Sunday. In response, the group made its announcement five days before the scheduled exchange to give mediators time to pressure Israel into compliance.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz condemned the postponement as a “complete violation” of the ceasefire agreement and placed the military on high alert for potential escalation.

“I have instructed the IDF to prepare for any scenario in Gaza,” Katz said. The Israeli military confirmed it had reinforced security measures around the Gaza border in anticipation of possible unrest.

Mediation Efforts and Diplomatic Talks

Negotiators from Egypt, Qatar, and the United States are expected to meet in the coming days to discuss the truce’s implementation and potential future phases. Talks on a second phase were initially set to begin earlier but were delayed after Israel declined to send representatives to Doha.

Egypt’s foreign ministry reiterated its commitment to upholding Palestinian rights and called for calm and continued dialogue. Jordan’s King Abdullah II is also scheduled to hold talks with U.S. officials to address the escalating situation.

Human Rights Concerns

The recent hostage-prisoner exchanges have raised concerns about the treatment of those detained. The United Nations expressed alarm over the condition of individuals released during the exchanges.

“The images of emaciated hostages and detainees are deeply troubling,” said UN Human Rights spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan. “Both sides must ensure humane treatment and freedom from abuse for all detainees.”

As tensions rise, international mediators are working to salvage the fragile ceasefire and ensure the resumption of the prisoner exchange process.