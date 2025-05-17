Hamas Confirms New Gaza Ceasefire Talks With Israel Underway in Qatar

Hamas confirmed on Saturday that a new round of Gaza ceasefire negotiations with Israel is currently underway in Doha, Qatar.

Hamas confirmed on Saturday that a new round of Gaza ceasefire negotiations with Israel is currently underway in Doha, Qatar, despite ongoing Israeli military operations in parts of the Gaza Strip, Reuters reported.

Hamas official Taher al-Nono told Reuters that both parties had resumed dialogue and were engaging in discussions without “preconditions.”

“Hamas is keen to exert all the effort needed to help mediators make the negotiations a success,” Nono reportedly said, adding that there was “no certain offer on the table” as of yet.

The talks mark the latest attempt at brokering a ceasefire amid one of the most devastating phases of the conflict, with Israel reportedly seeking operational control in more areas of the besieged territory.

The resumption of negotiations follows the conclusion of U.S. President Donald Trump’s Middle East tour on Friday, which ended without a breakthrough on halting the fighting. While no concrete deal emerged, Trump acknowledged Gaza’s deepening humanitarian crisis, particularly growing hunger, and reiterated the need for increased aid deliveries.

