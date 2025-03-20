Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Hamas Fires Rockets At Israel For The First Time After Ceasefire Deal Collapses

Hamas Fires Rockets At Israel For The First Time After Ceasefire Deal Collapses

Tensions between Israel and Hamas have escalated once again as Hamas fired rockets from Gaza into central Israel on Thursday. This marks the militant group’s first attack since Israel resumed its military operations in Gaza earlier this week, breaking a two-month-old ceasefire.

Hamas Fires Rockets At Israel For The First Time After Ceasefire Deal Collapses

Tensions between Israel and Hamas have escalated once again as Hamas fired rockets from Gaza into central Israel on Thursday.


Tensions between Israel and Hamas have escalated once again as Hamas fired rockets from Gaza into central Israel on Thursday. This marks the militant group’s first attack since Israel resumed its military operations in Gaza earlier this week, breaking a two-month-old ceasefire.

According to the Israeli military, three rockets were launched toward central Israel. One rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome defense system, while the other two landed in open areas. No casualties have been reported.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Hamas’ military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it had “bombed the city of Tel Aviv deep inside the occupied territories with a barrage of M90 rockets” in response to Israel’s latest offensive.

Renewed Fighting in Gaza After Two Months of Ceasefire

This rocket attack comes after Israel launched a series of airstrikes on Gaza on Tuesday, followed by a ground offensive on Wednesday. These attacks ended the ceasefire that had been in place since January.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, Israel’s airstrikes on Tuesday alone killed more than 400 people. Israel has defended its actions, saying Hamas rejected revised ceasefire terms, leading to the renewed conflict.

Hamas, on the other hand, blamed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for ending the truce, accusing him of putting hostages “at risk of an unknown fate.”

Houthi Rebels Also Fire Missiles at Israel

Israel is now facing attacks from multiple fronts. In addition to Hamas’ rocket attack from Gaza, the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen fired a ballistic missile at Israel on Wednesday night.

This is the second missile attack launched by the Houthis since the ceasefire ended. However, the Israeli military intercepted the missile before it could cause any damage.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack, stating it was a response to Israel’s renewed war in Gaza.

Protests Against Netanyahu’s Government Over Renewed Fighting

As the conflict reignites, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing growing opposition from within his own country. Thousands of protesters gathered outside the Knesset (Israel’s parliament) on Wednesday, demanding an end to the fighting.

Many protesters accused Netanyahu of restarting the war for political reasons—specifically, to keep his governing coalition intact. His government has been at risk of collapse due to internal disagreements over the handling of the war in Gaza.

One of Netanyahu’s strongest critics had been far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who quit the government in January when Israel agreed to a ceasefire with Hamas. However, after Tuesday’s airstrikes, Ben-Gvir announced that he would be rejoining Netanyahu’s coalition.

Speaking at a National Security Ministry meeting on Thursday, Ben-Gvir stated:

“I am happy to return after two months of respite.”

His return is expected to strengthen Netanyahu’s hold on power, particularly as he faces a March 31 deadline to pass Israel’s next budget. If the budget is not approved, Israel could be forced into new elections.

Israel’s Military Operations Continue in Gaza

As tensions rise, Israel has continued its military operations in Gaza, carrying out further attacks overnight. According to Palestinian officials, at least 59 more people were killed in the latest wave of strikes.

Israel also announced that its military had retaken control of the Netzarim Corridor—a strategic strip of land that divides Gaza into two parts. This move effectively cuts off northern Gaza and Gaza City from the southern part of the territory, making movement even more difficult for civilians caught in the conflict.

With no signs of de-escalation, fears are growing that the situation will continue to worsen, leading to further casualties on both sides.

Also Read: Breaking: 80,000 Pages Of JFK Assassination Files Released

Filed under

Ceasefire deal Hamas Israel Rockets

Allahabad HC

‘Grabbing Breast, Snapping Pyjama String’ Not Attempt To Rape, Rules Allahabad High Court
newsx

BCCI Revokes Saliva Ban, Introduces This Major Rule Change Ahead of IPL 2025
Amaan Mallik with his bro

Who Is Amaal Mallik’s Brother? Music Composer Claims His Parents Are To Be Blamed For...
Tensions between Israel a

Hamas Fires Rockets At Israel For The First Time After Ceasefire Deal Collapses
murder

Jaipur Woman And Her Lover Arrested For Husband’s Murder, Attempted Burning Body
Over the past few months,

What Is Moon Phase Compatibility? Viral Tiktok Trend Reveals If Your Partner Is Your Soulmate
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Grabbing Breast, Snapping Pyjama String’ Not Attempt To Rape, Rules Allahabad High Court

‘Grabbing Breast, Snapping Pyjama String’ Not Attempt To Rape, Rules Allahabad High Court

BCCI Revokes Saliva Ban, Introduces This Major Rule Change Ahead of IPL 2025

BCCI Revokes Saliva Ban, Introduces This Major Rule Change Ahead of IPL 2025

Who Is Amaal Mallik’s Brother? Music Composer Claims His Parents Are To Be Blamed For Rift With Armaan Mallik

Who Is Amaal Mallik’s Brother? Music Composer Claims His Parents Are To Be Blamed For...

Jaipur Woman And Her Lover Arrested For Husband’s Murder, Attempted Burning Body

Jaipur Woman And Her Lover Arrested For Husband’s Murder, Attempted Burning Body

What Is Moon Phase Compatibility? Viral Tiktok Trend Reveals If Your Partner Is Your Soulmate

What Is Moon Phase Compatibility? Viral Tiktok Trend Reveals If Your Partner Is Your Soulmate

Entertainment

Who Is Amaal Mallik’s Brother? Music Composer Claims His Parents Are To Be Blamed For Rift With Armaan Mallik

Who Is Amaal Mallik’s Brother? Music Composer Claims His Parents Are To Be Blamed For

How Much Rent Will Shah Rukh Khan Pay After Moving Out Of Mannat? The Heft Security Deposit Amount Will Leave You Shocked

How Much Rent Will Shah Rukh Khan Pay After Moving Out Of Mannat? The Heft

Amaal Mallik Breaks Silence On Depression, ‘My Parents Tore My Brother And Me Apart’

Amaal Mallik Breaks Silence On Depression, ‘My Parents Tore My Brother And Me Apart’

Yuzvendra Chahal’s ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy’ Tee-Shirt Grabs Attention After Divorce Hearing, Internet Kickstarts Meme Fest

Yuzvendra Chahal’s ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy’ Tee-Shirt Grabs Attention After Divorce Hearing, Internet Kickstarts

Disney’s Live-Action ‘Snow White’ Hits Theatres, Critics Says, ‘Snow Woke’

Disney’s Live-Action ‘Snow White’ Hits Theatres, Critics Says, ‘Snow Woke’

Lifestyle

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever