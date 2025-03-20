Tensions between Israel and Hamas have escalated once again as Hamas fired rockets from Gaza into central Israel on Thursday. This marks the militant group’s first attack since Israel resumed its military operations in Gaza earlier this week, breaking a two-month-old ceasefire.

According to the Israeli military, three rockets were launched toward central Israel. One rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome defense system, while the other two landed in open areas. No casualties have been reported.

Hamas’ military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it had “bombed the city of Tel Aviv deep inside the occupied territories with a barrage of M90 rockets” in response to Israel’s latest offensive.

Renewed Fighting in Gaza After Two Months of Ceasefire

This rocket attack comes after Israel launched a series of airstrikes on Gaza on Tuesday, followed by a ground offensive on Wednesday. These attacks ended the ceasefire that had been in place since January.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, Israel’s airstrikes on Tuesday alone killed more than 400 people. Israel has defended its actions, saying Hamas rejected revised ceasefire terms, leading to the renewed conflict.

Hamas, on the other hand, blamed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for ending the truce, accusing him of putting hostages “at risk of an unknown fate.”

Houthi Rebels Also Fire Missiles at Israel

Israel is now facing attacks from multiple fronts. In addition to Hamas’ rocket attack from Gaza, the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen fired a ballistic missile at Israel on Wednesday night.

This is the second missile attack launched by the Houthis since the ceasefire ended. However, the Israeli military intercepted the missile before it could cause any damage.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack, stating it was a response to Israel’s renewed war in Gaza.

Protests Against Netanyahu’s Government Over Renewed Fighting

As the conflict reignites, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing growing opposition from within his own country. Thousands of protesters gathered outside the Knesset (Israel’s parliament) on Wednesday, demanding an end to the fighting.

Many protesters accused Netanyahu of restarting the war for political reasons—specifically, to keep his governing coalition intact. His government has been at risk of collapse due to internal disagreements over the handling of the war in Gaza.

One of Netanyahu’s strongest critics had been far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who quit the government in January when Israel agreed to a ceasefire with Hamas. However, after Tuesday’s airstrikes, Ben-Gvir announced that he would be rejoining Netanyahu’s coalition.

Speaking at a National Security Ministry meeting on Thursday, Ben-Gvir stated:

“I am happy to return after two months of respite.”

His return is expected to strengthen Netanyahu’s hold on power, particularly as he faces a March 31 deadline to pass Israel’s next budget. If the budget is not approved, Israel could be forced into new elections.

Israel’s Military Operations Continue in Gaza

As tensions rise, Israel has continued its military operations in Gaza, carrying out further attacks overnight. According to Palestinian officials, at least 59 more people were killed in the latest wave of strikes.

Israel also announced that its military had retaken control of the Netzarim Corridor—a strategic strip of land that divides Gaza into two parts. This move effectively cuts off northern Gaza and Gaza City from the southern part of the territory, making movement even more difficult for civilians caught in the conflict.

With no signs of de-escalation, fears are growing that the situation will continue to worsen, leading to further casualties on both sides.