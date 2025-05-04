Hamas Hostage Mia Shem Says Israeli Fitness Influencer Drugged And Raped Her After Her Release

Israeli hostage Mia Shem says she was raped by a fitness influencer after surviving captivity in Gaza. The 23-year-old, abducted by Hamas, revealed the alleged assault took place last month in her Tel Aviv home.

Israeli hostage Mia Shem alleges she was drugged and raped by a fitness influencer after returning home from Hamas captivity in Gaza.

Mia Shem, a 23-year-old French-Israeli woman who survived Hamas captivity, has alleged that she was raped by a prominent fitness influencer in her own home after being released from Gaza.

Shem, who was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists during the Nova music festival massacre on October 7, 2023, spoke publicly for the first time about the alleged assault in a televised interview with Israel’s Channel 12.

The young woman, whose face became symbolic of the suffering of Israeli hostages when a video showing her injured and held captive circulated worldwide, said the alleged attack occurred last month — long after she had returned home.

“This was my biggest fear in life. Before captivity, during captivity and it happened after the captivity, at my home, in the place meant to be safest for me,” Shem said.

She recounted being left traumatised, withdrawing from the world, and descending into mental anguish following the alleged incident.

“I came to tell the story as it is, which is that I was abused. I went through an incident last month that caused me to lock myself inside my house, to get into extreme mental states, and at the end of the day – I’m the one that was hurt,” she told Channel 12.

Mia Shem Accused Fitness Influencer

According to Israeli media, the accused is a well-known personal trainer in his thirties, with a significant following on social media and a roster of high-profile clients, including a former prime minister. He has not been named publicly.

Shem had reportedly attended three training sessions at the man’s Tel Aviv gym, located just minutes from her home, before the alleged assault took place. She said the trainer had approached her with claims that he could connect her with Hollywood producers interested in turning her story into a film.

“I’m writing a book, and because of what I went through there are a lot of people who want to take my story and make something of it, so it sounded completely normal,” she explained.

Influencer Denies Rape

But when the trainer showed up at her home alone — without the producer he had promised to bring — the situation quickly escalated.

“Since he walked in, I don’t remember. I don’t remember anything,” Shem said. “My body remembers. My body felt it. My body knows I went through something.”

Israeli reports claim the man has denied raping her but admitted to entering her dressing room on several occasions while she was changing. He was arrested in March in connection with the case but has since been released due to a lack of evidence. Police have confirmed the investigation is ongoing.

Flashbacks and trauma

Shem described experiencing intense flashbacks and physical symptoms that eventually led her to realise she had likely been drugged and assaulted.

“Even in captivity, when I was hurt, I got through that,” she said. “The last thing I needed was an incident like this. I need a moment of peace to process my life for a second — I haven’t started processing my captivity yet.”

Shem’s mother, Keren Shem, also spoke about the devastating aftermath of the alleged attack.

“When we met after the incident, she couldn’t stop crying. She was bent over and crying uncontrollably. I’ve been in difficult situations with her, I know my daughter, but here she was in some kind of complete breakdown,” she said.

“My daughter came back from captivity in a terrible physical and mental state, but not like she is now.”

