Hamas Lashes Out At Trump’s Threat Over Hostage Release: ‘No Place For The Language Of Threats’

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's warning to Hamas has drawn a sharp rebuke from the militant group, which insists that threats will not influence hostage negotiations. The exchange adds new tension to an already fragile ceasefire, with Israel and Hamas accusing each other of violating the deal.

Hamas has strongly rebuked former U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent warning that he would “let all hell break out” if the group fails to release all remaining Israeli hostages by Saturday.

A Hamas spokesperson dismissed Trump’s statement, insisting that “there is no place for the language of threats.” The response comes roughly 14 months after Hamas militants launched a deadly attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, killing over 1,100 people and abducting hundreds, including women and children.

Hostage Release Postponed Amid Ceasefire Dispute

On Monday night, Trump told reporters that while the final decision rests with Israel, he would advise them to cancel the ceasefire agreement if hostages were not released by “Saturday 12 o’clock.” He added, “I think it’s an appropriate time – I would say cancel it and all bets are off and let hell break out.”

Sami Abu Zuhri, a senior Hamas spokesperson, responded by accusing Trump of complicating negotiations. “The language of threats has no value and further complicates matters,” Zuhri stated. He urged Trump to “remember that there is an agreement that must be respected by both parties, and this is the only way to return the prisoners.”

Under the ceasefire deal, Hamas had agreed to release 33 Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and an end to hostilities. However, the group has since delayed the release, citing Israeli violations of the agreement. Hamas claims that recent Israeli shelling and gunfire in Gaza, along with insufficient aid deliveries, have undermined the truce.

Israel Deems Delay by Hamas a “Complete Violation”

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz responded by warning that any postponement of hostage releases would constitute a “complete violation” of the ceasefire deal. He also stated that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) would assume its “highest level of readiness” in response to Hamas’ actions, according to The Washington Post.

Hamas claims it announced the delay five days in advance to allow time for negotiations. Meanwhile, uncertainty remains over the fate of the 76 hostages still in Hamas captivity, with Israeli officials fearing many may no longer be alive.

Death of an Israeli Hostage Confirmed

On Tuesday, the Israeli military confirmed the death of Shlomo Mansour, an 86-year-old Israeli man taken hostage by Hamas on October 7. His kibbutz, Kissufim, released a statement mourning his loss.

“With heavy hearts, we, the members of the kibbutz, received the news this morning about the murder of our dear friend, Shlomo Mansour, who was kidnapped from his home during the Hamas terror attack,” the community said.

Mansour, an Iraqi-born Israeli and a founder of Kibbutz Kissufim, was abducted from a henhouse during the attack. His wife, Mazal Mansour, managed to escape. The couple had been married for 60 years and had five children.

The kibbutz described Mansour as “much more than a community member – he was a father, grandfather, a true friend, and the beating heart of Kissufim.”

“Our hearts are broken that we couldn’t bring him back to us alive,” the statement continued, urging the Israeli government and global leaders “to act with determination to bring back all the hostages, both the living and the dead, and not to allow painful stories like Shlomo’s to repeat themselves.”

Trump Criticizes Ceasefire After Seeing Hostages Freed by Hamas

A group representing the families of hostages, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, has appealed for international assistance in enforcing the hostage deal. They highlighted the dire physical condition of recently freed hostages Ohad Ben Ami, Eli Sharabi, and Or Levy, who appeared significantly emaciated compared to those previously released.

The forum emphasized the urgency of securing more releases, warning, “Recent evidence from those released, as well as the shocking conditions of the hostages freed last Saturday, leaves no room for doubt – time is of the essence.”

The frail appearances of the three freed hostages also appeared to impact Trump, who expressed growing frustration with the ceasefire deal. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, he likened their condition to that of “Holocaust survivors.”

“They were in horrible condition. They were emaciated. I don’t know how much longer we can take that… at some point, we’re going to lose our patience,” Trump said.

Reports from the released hostages detail brutal treatment at the hands of their captors. Survivors claim they were hung by their feet, throttled with ropes, and burned. They were also kept in cramped underground rooms where they could neither stand nor move freely and were given only rotten pita bread to share.

Uncertainty Over Second Ceasefire Phase Between Hamas and Israel

Despite Israeli forces withdrawing from a Gaza corridor on Sunday as part of the ceasefire commitment, negotiations for the next phase—intended to secure more hostage releases—have stalled. Talks were scheduled to begin on February 3, but progress remains unclear.

Compounding concerns, Trump has suggested that the U.S. should “buy Gaza” and turn it into the “Riviera of the Middle East.” He asserted that neighboring Arab nations would agree to relocate Gaza’s Palestinian population, despite long-standing opposition from Egypt and Jordan.

The Palestinian Authority has rejected such proposals, insisting that it should be the sole governing entity in Gaza once the war ends. The idea of relocating Palestinians from their homeland has also been met with widespread criticism from Palestinian leaders.

Trump, however, has continued to promote his vision, describing it as a “real estate development for the future.” Under his plan, Palestinians would have no right of return to Gaza.

