Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 7, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Hamas Launches Rocket Barrage On Israeli Cities, Defense Minister Orders Intensified Offensive

Hamas Launches Rocket Barrage On Israeli Cities, Defense Minister Orders Intensified Offensive

Hamas launched a barrage of rockets toward Israeli cities on Sunday, escalating tensions as Israel expanded its military operations in Gaza. The attack left at least one man injured near Ashkelon, prompting Israeli leaders to vow a forceful response.

Hamas Launches Rocket Barrage On Israeli Cities, Defense Minister Orders Intensified Offensive

Hamas launches rockets at Israeli cities, injuring one near Ashkelon; Israel vows strong retaliation as Gaza conflict escalates. (Image Courtesy: The Times Of Israel).


Hamas launched multiple rockets toward Israeli cities on Sunday, claiming the attack was in retaliation for what it described as Israeli “massacres” of Palestinian civilians in Gaza, according to Reuters.

Israeli emergency services reported that at least one man was injured near Ashkelon, a southern coastal city.

Injuries and Damage Reported

Magen David Adom, Israel’s national emergency service, stated to Reuters that a man in his 30s sustained shrapnel wounds. “Several others are being treated for anxiety or injuries sustained while seeking shelter,” the service added.

An image released by the emergency responders showed debris scattered across a street in the Ashkelon area.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to the Israeli military, around 10 rockets were fired from Gaza toward Ashkelon and Ashdod. “Most of them were intercepted by the Iron Dome defense system,” the military said.

The attack follows an escalation of Israeli military operations in Gaza.

Netanyahu Vows Strong Response Against Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently stated that Israel was expanding its operations in southern Gaza, as the military retook certain areas of the enclave.

Defense Minister Israel Katz directed the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) to “continue and widen” their offensive against Hamas in response to the rocket fire.

“For every piece of shrapnel that hits a resident of Ashkelon, the Hamas murderers will pay a very heavy price,” Katz said.

Video Shows Israeli Troops Firing on Medics

The escalation comes amid new evidence of Israeli forces targeting medical personnel. Footage obtained by The New York Times shows Israeli troops firing on Palestinian Red Crescent and civil defense teams as they attempted to assist an ambulance that had come under fire.

Israel initially claimed the medics’ vehicles lacked emergency signals. However, the video contradicts this, showing them clearly marked with emergency lights flashing and logos visible.

Fifteen medics were killed in the incident, including eight Red Crescent personnel, six civil defense workers, and a United Nations staff member.

Also Read: Israeli Strikes On Gaza Kill 32, Including Women And Children As Netanyahu Heads To US For Talks With Trump

Filed under

Hamas rocket attack Israeli Strikes

Hamas launches rockets at

Hamas Launches Rocket Barrage On Israeli Cities, Defense Minister Orders Intensified Offensive
A third child has died fr

Measles Outbreak in US Spirals: Third Child Dies in Texas as Cases Soar
BJP alleges TMC-backed vi

BJP Accuses TMC of Targeted Attack on Ram Navami Devotees; Kolkata Police Calls It a...
A man attacked four child

Brooklyn Man Stabs Four Children With Meat Cleaver Before Being Shot By Police
Saudi Arabia suspends vis

Saudi Arabia Imposes Visa Ban for 14 Countries Including India and Pakistan—Here’s Why
Israeli airstrikes kill 3

Israeli Strikes On Gaza Kill 32, Including Women And Children As Netanyahu Heads To US...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Measles Outbreak in US Spirals: Third Child Dies in Texas as Cases Soar

Measles Outbreak in US Spirals: Third Child Dies in Texas as Cases Soar

BJP Accuses TMC of Targeted Attack on Ram Navami Devotees; Kolkata Police Calls It a Hoax

BJP Accuses TMC of Targeted Attack on Ram Navami Devotees; Kolkata Police Calls It a...

Brooklyn Man Stabs Four Children With Meat Cleaver Before Being Shot By Police

Brooklyn Man Stabs Four Children With Meat Cleaver Before Being Shot By Police

Saudi Arabia Imposes Visa Ban for 14 Countries Including India and Pakistan—Here’s Why

Saudi Arabia Imposes Visa Ban for 14 Countries Including India and Pakistan—Here’s Why

Israeli Strikes On Gaza Kill 32, Including Women And Children As Netanyahu Heads To US For Talks With Trump

Israeli Strikes On Gaza Kill 32, Including Women And Children As Netanyahu Heads To US...

Entertainment

Indian Idol 15 Finale: Manasi Ghosh Wins Trophy, Rs 25 Lakh Prize—All About The Talented Singer

Indian Idol 15 Finale: Manasi Ghosh Wins Trophy, Rs 25 Lakh Prize—All About The Talented

Did Laapataa Ladies Copy Burqa City? French Director Demands Clarification

Did Laapataa Ladies Copy Burqa City? French Director Demands Clarification

Jacqueline Fernandez On Her Mother Kim’s Passing: ‘She Was My Strength, I Miss Her Deeply’

Jacqueline Fernandez On Her Mother Kim’s Passing: ‘She Was My Strength, I Miss Her Deeply’

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Mother Kim Fernandez Passes Away, After Brief Hospital Stay

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Mother Kim Fernandez Passes Away, After Brief Hospital Stay

Peddi Release Date Promo Featuring Ram Charan Teja Out: Pushpa 2 Makers Ready With Another Bang!

Peddi Release Date Promo Featuring Ram Charan Teja Out: Pushpa 2 Makers Ready With Another

Lifestyle

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting