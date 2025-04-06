Hamas Launches Rocket Barrage On Israeli Cities, Defense Minister Orders Intensified Offensive

Hamas launched a barrage of rockets toward Israeli cities on Sunday, escalating tensions as Israel expanded its military operations in Gaza. The attack left at least one man injured near Ashkelon, prompting Israeli leaders to vow a forceful response.

Hamas launched multiple rockets toward Israeli cities on Sunday, claiming the attack was in retaliation for what it described as Israeli “massacres” of Palestinian civilians in Gaza, according to Reuters.

Israeli emergency services reported that at least one man was injured near Ashkelon, a southern coastal city.

Injuries and Damage Reported

Magen David Adom, Israel’s national emergency service, stated to Reuters that a man in his 30s sustained shrapnel wounds. “Several others are being treated for anxiety or injuries sustained while seeking shelter,” the service added.

An image released by the emergency responders showed debris scattered across a street in the Ashkelon area.

According to the Israeli military, around 10 rockets were fired from Gaza toward Ashkelon and Ashdod. “Most of them were intercepted by the Iron Dome defense system,” the military said.

The attack follows an escalation of Israeli military operations in Gaza.

Netanyahu Vows Strong Response Against Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently stated that Israel was expanding its operations in southern Gaza, as the military retook certain areas of the enclave.

Defense Minister Israel Katz directed the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) to “continue and widen” their offensive against Hamas in response to the rocket fire.

“For every piece of shrapnel that hits a resident of Ashkelon, the Hamas murderers will pay a very heavy price,” Katz said.

Video Shows Israeli Troops Firing on Medics

The escalation comes amid new evidence of Israeli forces targeting medical personnel. Footage obtained by The New York Times shows Israeli troops firing on Palestinian Red Crescent and civil defense teams as they attempted to assist an ambulance that had come under fire.

Israel initially claimed the medics’ vehicles lacked emergency signals. However, the video contradicts this, showing them clearly marked with emergency lights flashing and logos visible.

Fifteen medics were killed in the incident, including eight Red Crescent personnel, six civil defense workers, and a United Nations staff member.

