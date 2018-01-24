As US President Mike Pence's tour to Israel came to an end, The Islamic Hamas movement called on Tuesday for Palestinian national conference to discuss a new Palestinian strategy. The Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh slammed Mike's visit by saying, his tour to Isreal is unwelcomed and proves the US has a strategic alliance with the Zionist entity.

The Islamic Hamas movement called on Tuesday for Palestinian national conference to discuss a new Palestinian strategy. Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh stressed in a televised speech the need for a new strategy that addresses the US and Israeli declaration aimed at striking the Palestinian issue, reports Xinhua. “We are ready to go to any capital to participate in such conference, especially in the Egyptian capital Cairo as the sponsor of the Palestinian reconciliation,” Haniyeh was quoted as saying.

He said that the US Vice President Mike Pence’s tour in Israel was “unwelcome,” adding that his speech before the Knesset a day earlier “proves the US has a strategic alliance with the Zionist entity.”The US doesn’t take the interests and requirements of the Islamic and Arab nation into consideration,” Haniyeh added. He accused the US administration of targeting “the principles of the Palestinian cause” by recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

The status of Jerusalem, which is home to many sites considered holy to Muslims, Jews and Christians, is one of the biggest obstacles to a peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians. Israel considers Jerusalem its eternal and indivisible capital. On the other hand, Palestinians want the capital of an independent state of their own to be in the city’s eastern sector, which Israel captured in the 1967 six-day Middle East war and annexed in a move which is never recognised internationally. Due to the complexity, no other country has its embassy there. Israel and the United States consider Hamas, which has fought three wars with Israel since 2007, a terrorist organisation. Hamas does not recognise Israel’s right to exist and its suicide bombings helped spearhead the last intifada, from 2000 to 2005.