Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 17, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • ‘Hamas Must Be Eradicated’: U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio Meets Netanyahu; Backs Israel’s War in Gaza

‘Hamas Must Be Eradicated’: U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio Meets Netanyahu; Backs Israel’s War in Gaza

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has voiced full support for Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza, stating that Hamas “must be eradicated.” His remarks have added further uncertainty to the already fragile ceasefire in the region.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
‘Hamas Must Be Eradicated’: U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio Meets Netanyahu; Backs Israel’s War in Gaza

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has voiced full support for Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza, stating that Hamas “must be eradicated.”


U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has voiced full support for Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza, stating that Hamas “must be eradicated.” His remarks have added further uncertainty to the already fragile ceasefire in the region. Rubio made these statements while meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the beginning of his regional diplomatic tour. The visit comes as tensions remain high, with Arab leaders expected to oppose U.S. President Donald Trump’s controversial proposal to relocate the Palestinian population from Gaza and redevelop the region under U.S. control.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Netanyahu and Trump’s Plan for Gaza

Prime Minister Netanyahu welcomed Trump’s proposal and emphasized that he and the U.S. President share a “common strategy” for handling Gaza. He issued a stark warning, stating that “the gates of hell would be open” if Hamas fails to release the remaining hostages abducted during the group’s attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023. The attack marked the beginning of a devastating 16-month war between Israel and Hamas.

Their statements come at a crucial time, as the first phase of the ceasefire is set to expire in two weeks. The next phase of the agreement, which involves Hamas releasing additional hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, discussions on a long-term truce, and the potential withdrawal of Israeli forces, remains under intense negotiation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

U.S. Engages in Diplomatic Talks on Ceasefire and Hostage Release

Steve Witkoff, Trump’s Middle East envoy, reported that he had “very productive” talks on Sunday with Netanyahu, as well as officials from Egypt and Qatar, who are mediating the ongoing negotiations. Witkoff revealed that as part of the upcoming hostage release, 19 Israeli soldiers are expected to be freed, adding, “we believe all of them are alive.”

Netanyahu’s office later confirmed the discussions and stated that Israel’s security Cabinet would meet on Monday to assess the next steps regarding the ceasefire and war strategy.

Rubio: Hamas Must Be Eliminated

In his remarks to the press, Rubio reiterated his firm stance on Hamas, stating, “As long as it stands as a force that can govern or as a force that can administer or as a force that can threaten by use of violence, peace becomes impossible. It must be eradicated.”

His comments signal unwavering U.S. support for Israel’s military campaign, even as international pressure mounts for a more diplomatic resolution to the conflict.

Despite suffering significant losses, Hamas has continued to reassert its control over Gaza during the ceasefire. The group dismissed Netanyahu’s threats and reiterated its demand for a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza as part of any long-term peace agreement.

Israeli Airstrike Near Rafah Kills Three

Meanwhile, tensions escalated further as Israel’s military confirmed an airstrike on individuals approaching its forces in southern Gaza. The Hamas-run Interior Ministry reported that the attack killed three police officers who were escorting aid trucks near Rafah, close to the Egyptian border.

Hamas condemned the strike, calling it a “serious violation” of the ceasefire agreement. The incident has sparked renewed concerns over whether the truce can hold amid ongoing military activity and deep divisions between the parties involved.

ALSO READ: Five Arrested In The Brutal Murder Of Transgender Man Sam Nordquist After Weeks Of Torture

Filed under

Hamas-Israel War Marco Rubio netanyahu

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump Administration Reverses Mass Layoffs at Nuclear Security Agency, Creating Confusion

Trump Administration Reverses Mass Layoffs at Nuclear Security Agency, Creating Confusion

Ukrainian Delegation Visits Saudi Arabia Amid U.S.-Russia Peace Talks Speculation

Ukrainian Delegation Visits Saudi Arabia Amid U.S.-Russia Peace Talks Speculation

Donald Trump to Attend Daytona 500 As US President for the Second Time; Strengthens His Sports Fan Image

Donald Trump to Attend Daytona 500 As US President for the Second Time; Strengthens His...

Netflix Say Yes To XO Kitty Season 3: Are Kitty And Minho The Endgame? Cast, Plot And Everything We Know

Netflix Say Yes To XO Kitty Season 3: Are Kitty And Minho The Endgame? Cast,...

Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Authorities Offer 1.99 Crore Cash Compensation To Victims

Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Authorities Offer 1.99 Crore Cash Compensation To Victims

Entertainment

Netflix Say Yes To XO Kitty Season 3: Are Kitty And Minho The Endgame? Cast, Plot And Everything We Know

Netflix Say Yes To XO Kitty Season 3: Are Kitty And Minho The Endgame? Cast,

Why Did Anubhav Singh Bassi’s Lucknow Show Get Cancelled? Fans Express Disappointment

Why Did Anubhav Singh Bassi’s Lucknow Show Get Cancelled? Fans Express Disappointment

Who Is Paddy Kirk’s Wife In Real Life? Emmerdale Viewers Can’t Believe It!

Who Is Paddy Kirk’s Wife In Real Life? Emmerdale Viewers Can’t Believe It!

Who Is Kim Sae-Ron? The Star Who Started As A Child Actress And Shocked The Industry

Who Is Kim Sae-Ron? The Star Who Started As A Child Actress And Shocked The

What Led To Actress Kim Sae Ron’s Tragic Death At Just 24—What Really Happened?

What Led To Actress Kim Sae Ron’s Tragic Death At Just 24—What Really Happened?

Lifestyle

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox