‘Hamas Must Be Eradicated’: U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio Meets Netanyahu; Backs Israel’s War in Gaza

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has voiced full support for Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza, stating that Hamas “must be eradicated.” His remarks have added further uncertainty to the already fragile ceasefire in the region. Rubio made these statements while meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the beginning of his regional diplomatic tour. The visit comes as tensions remain high, with Arab leaders expected to oppose U.S. President Donald Trump’s controversial proposal to relocate the Palestinian population from Gaza and redevelop the region under U.S. control.

Netanyahu and Trump’s Plan for Gaza

Prime Minister Netanyahu welcomed Trump’s proposal and emphasized that he and the U.S. President share a “common strategy” for handling Gaza. He issued a stark warning, stating that “the gates of hell would be open” if Hamas fails to release the remaining hostages abducted during the group’s attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023. The attack marked the beginning of a devastating 16-month war between Israel and Hamas.

Their statements come at a crucial time, as the first phase of the ceasefire is set to expire in two weeks. The next phase of the agreement, which involves Hamas releasing additional hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, discussions on a long-term truce, and the potential withdrawal of Israeli forces, remains under intense negotiation.

U.S. Engages in Diplomatic Talks on Ceasefire and Hostage Release

Steve Witkoff, Trump’s Middle East envoy, reported that he had “very productive” talks on Sunday with Netanyahu, as well as officials from Egypt and Qatar, who are mediating the ongoing negotiations. Witkoff revealed that as part of the upcoming hostage release, 19 Israeli soldiers are expected to be freed, adding, “we believe all of them are alive.”

Netanyahu’s office later confirmed the discussions and stated that Israel’s security Cabinet would meet on Monday to assess the next steps regarding the ceasefire and war strategy.

Rubio: Hamas Must Be Eliminated

In his remarks to the press, Rubio reiterated his firm stance on Hamas, stating, “As long as it stands as a force that can govern or as a force that can administer or as a force that can threaten by use of violence, peace becomes impossible. It must be eradicated.”

His comments signal unwavering U.S. support for Israel’s military campaign, even as international pressure mounts for a more diplomatic resolution to the conflict.

Despite suffering significant losses, Hamas has continued to reassert its control over Gaza during the ceasefire. The group dismissed Netanyahu’s threats and reiterated its demand for a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza as part of any long-term peace agreement.

Israeli Airstrike Near Rafah Kills Three

Meanwhile, tensions escalated further as Israel’s military confirmed an airstrike on individuals approaching its forces in southern Gaza. The Hamas-run Interior Ministry reported that the attack killed three police officers who were escorting aid trucks near Rafah, close to the Egyptian border.

Hamas condemned the strike, calling it a “serious violation” of the ceasefire agreement. The incident has sparked renewed concerns over whether the truce can hold amid ongoing military activity and deep divisions between the parties involved.