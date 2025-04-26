Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Hamas Open to Long Gaza Truce, But Refuses to Disarm: Report

Hamas Open to Long Gaza Truce, But Refuses to Disarm: Report

Hamas has reportedly signalled its willingness for a long-term truce with Israel in Gaza but has rejected the Israeli demand for disarmament.

Hamas Open to Long Gaza Truce, But Refuses to Disarm: Report

Hamas has reportedly signalled its willingness for a long-term truce with Israel in Gaza but has rejected the Israeli demand for disarmament.


Hamas has signalled its willingness to negotiate a long-term truce with Israel in Gaza but has firmly rejected the core Israeli demand for disarmament, Reuters reported, quoting a senior official as saying on Saturday during ceasefire talks in Cairo.

Taher Al-Nono, the media adviser for Hamas leadership, confirmed that the Palestinian group is open to a truce lasting five to seven years, which could pave the way for a ceasefire, the reconstruction of Gaza, and the release of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. Al-Nono, however, made it clear that Hamas would not lay down its arms as part of any deal, the report said.

“The idea of a truce or its duration is not rejected by us, and we are ready to discuss it within the framework of negotiations. We are open to any serious proposals to end the war,” Al-Nono told Reuters.

According to the report, the statement marked the first clear indication that Hamas is willing to consider a prolonged ceasefire, but it won’t agree to the Israeli demand of disarmament. “The weapon of resistance is not negotiable and will remain in our hands as long as the occupation exists,” Al-Nono reportedly said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The proposal comes amid continued hostilities between Israel and Hamas, which began after the deadly October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas on Israeli territory. That assault killed over 1,200 people and resulted in the kidnapping of 251 hostages. In response, Israel mounted a severe military offensive against Gaza, reportedly resulting in the deaths of more than 51,400 Palestinians, many of them civilians.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Sharren Haskel, downplayed the chances of a breakthrough unless Hamas meets key Israeli demands. “The war could end tomorrow if Hamas released the remaining 59 hostages and laid down its weapons,” Haskel said earlier this week in Jerusalem, according to Reuters.

Since the January ceasefire collapsed, Israel resumed its offensive in Gaza on March 18, determined to maintain pressure on Hamas until it frees the remaining hostages.

ALSO READ: Pope Francis Buried In Rome After Funeral Service In St. Peter’s Square – Here’s What His Tomb Looks Like

Filed under

Gaza conflict Gaza Truce Hamas Israel-Hamas war

newsx

Attempt To Grope Victim’s Breasts Is ‘Aggravated Sexual Assault’, Not ‘Attempt To Rape’: Calcutta High...
newsx

Telangana CM Urges PM Modi To Take Action On Pakistan And Consider Merging POK With...
Hamas has reportedly sign

Hamas Open to Long Gaza Truce, But Refuses to Disarm: Report
UK Prime Minister Keir St

Starmer and Zelenskyy Meet in Rome, Agree to Maintain Momentum in Ukraine Peace Talks
In a major development fo

Delhi Sets Deadline For Pakistani Nationals To Leave, Public Asked To Report Overstayers
Pope Francis has been lai

Pope Francis Buried In Rome After Funeral Service In St. Peter’s Square – Here’s What...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Attempt To Grope Victim’s Breasts Is ‘Aggravated Sexual Assault’, Not ‘Attempt To Rape’: Calcutta High Court

Attempt To Grope Victim’s Breasts Is ‘Aggravated Sexual Assault’, Not ‘Attempt To Rape’: Calcutta High...

Telangana CM Urges PM Modi To Take Action On Pakistan And Consider Merging POK With India

Telangana CM Urges PM Modi To Take Action On Pakistan And Consider Merging POK With...

Starmer and Zelenskyy Meet in Rome, Agree to Maintain Momentum in Ukraine Peace Talks

Starmer and Zelenskyy Meet in Rome, Agree to Maintain Momentum in Ukraine Peace Talks

Delhi Sets Deadline For Pakistani Nationals To Leave, Public Asked To Report Overstayers

Delhi Sets Deadline For Pakistani Nationals To Leave, Public Asked To Report Overstayers

Pope Francis Buried In Rome After Funeral Service In St. Peter’s Square – Here’s What His Tomb Looks Like

Pope Francis Buried In Rome After Funeral Service In St. Peter’s Square – Here’s What...

Entertainment

Here’s Why Delhi Court Ordered AR Rahman And Ponniyin Selvan 2 Team To Deposit ₹2 Crore

Here’s Why Delhi Court Ordered AR Rahman And Ponniyin Selvan 2 Team To Deposit ₹2

Who Is Santhosh Varkey? Kerala YouTuber Arrested For Vulgar Comments About Malayalam Actresses

Who Is Santhosh Varkey? Kerala YouTuber Arrested For Vulgar Comments About Malayalam Actresses

How Much Is Mrunal Thakur Charging For Her Very First Collaboration With Allu Arjun In Atlee’s Pan-Action Film?

How Much Is Mrunal Thakur Charging For Her Very First Collaboration With Allu Arjun In

Did AR Rahman Copy Ponniyin Selvan 2’s Veera Raja Veera From This Singer? Court Directs Makers To Deposit ₹2 Crore

Did AR Rahman Copy Ponniyin Selvan 2’s Veera Raja Veera From This Singer? Court Directs

Pahalgam Attack: How Is Elvish Yadav Connected To Slain Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal’s Wife Himanshi?

Pahalgam Attack: How Is Elvish Yadav Connected To Slain Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal’s Wife

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After