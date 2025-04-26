Hamas Open to Long Gaza Truce, But Refuses to Disarm: Report

Hamas has reportedly signalled its willingness for a long-term truce with Israel in Gaza but has rejected the Israeli demand for disarmament.

Hamas has reportedly signalled its willingness for a long-term truce with Israel in Gaza but has rejected the Israeli demand for disarmament.

Hamas has signalled its willingness to negotiate a long-term truce with Israel in Gaza but has firmly rejected the core Israeli demand for disarmament, Reuters reported, quoting a senior official as saying on Saturday during ceasefire talks in Cairo.

Taher Al-Nono, the media adviser for Hamas leadership, confirmed that the Palestinian group is open to a truce lasting five to seven years, which could pave the way for a ceasefire, the reconstruction of Gaza, and the release of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. Al-Nono, however, made it clear that Hamas would not lay down its arms as part of any deal, the report said.

“The idea of a truce or its duration is not rejected by us, and we are ready to discuss it within the framework of negotiations. We are open to any serious proposals to end the war,” Al-Nono told Reuters.

According to the report, the statement marked the first clear indication that Hamas is willing to consider a prolonged ceasefire, but it won’t agree to the Israeli demand of disarmament. “The weapon of resistance is not negotiable and will remain in our hands as long as the occupation exists,” Al-Nono reportedly said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The proposal comes amid continued hostilities between Israel and Hamas, which began after the deadly October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas on Israeli territory. That assault killed over 1,200 people and resulted in the kidnapping of 251 hostages. In response, Israel mounted a severe military offensive against Gaza, reportedly resulting in the deaths of more than 51,400 Palestinians, many of them civilians.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Sharren Haskel, downplayed the chances of a breakthrough unless Hamas meets key Israeli demands. “The war could end tomorrow if Hamas released the remaining 59 hostages and laid down its weapons,” Haskel said earlier this week in Jerusalem, according to Reuters.

Since the January ceasefire collapsed, Israel resumed its offensive in Gaza on March 18, determined to maintain pressure on Hamas until it frees the remaining hostages.

ALSO READ: Pope Francis Buried In Rome After Funeral Service In St. Peter’s Square – Here’s What His Tomb Looks Like