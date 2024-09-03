Hamas has released a deeply disturbing video featuring six Israeli hostages who were recently found dead in a Gaza tunnel. The footage, shared on Hamas’ Telegram account, shows the hostages in a gaunt state, identifying themselves in a black-and-white setting. Among them was Goldberg-Polin, an Israeli-American, who had lost part of his arm due to a grenade attack during the Re’im music festival massacre on October 7, according to Fox News.

The video, ominously captioned “We Will Show Their Last Messages,” was released just days after the hostages were discovered dead during an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) operation in tunnels beneath Rafah, Gaza. The IDF suspects that the hostages were brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists shortly before Israeli troops arrived. Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, an IDF spokesperson, stated, “According to our initial assessment, they were brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists shortly before we reached them.”

‘Shot In the Head’ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Monday that the six hostages, whose bodies were recovered from Gaza, were shot “in the back of the head.” Expressing his profound shock at the brutality of the murders, Netanyahu stated, “He who murders abductees – does not want a deal.” He further emphasized the nation’s sorrow, saying, “We are in a difficult day. The heart of the entire nation was torn.”

The killing of these six hostages, announced by Israel on Sunday, has ignited widespread grief and anger in Israel. Protests have erupted, with many criticizing the government for failing to secure a hostage deal that could have ensured their release. Hamas’s armed wing issued a chilling warning on Monday, stating that hostages would return to Israel “inside coffins” if military pressure continued. Abu Obeida, spokesperson for the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, warned that “new instructions” had been given to the militants guarding the captives if Israeli troops approached their location.

“Netanyahu’s insistence on liberating the prisoners through military pressure instead of concluding a deal will mean that they will return to their families inside coffins,” said Abu Obeida. “New instructions were issued to the mujahideen assigned to guard the prisoners regarding dealing with them if the occupation army approached their place of detention,” he added.

Also read: Indonesia: Junior Doctor’s death exposes ‘Open Secret’ of Medical School Bullying