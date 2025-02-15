Hamas Releases Three Hostages Alexander Troufanov, Sagui Dekel-Chen And Yair Horn In Exchange For 300 Palestinian Prisoners

Three more hostages have been released by Hamas as part of the ongoing ceasefire deal with Israel, in exchange for over 300 Palestinian prisoners. The fragile truce remains in place, but uncertainty looms over the next phase of negotiations.

Hamas has released three more hostages as part of the ongoing ceasefire agreement with Israel, exchanging them for over 300 Palestinian prisoners. The exchange took place on Saturday, marking another development in the fragile truce between the two sides.

Prisoner Exchange Amidst Ceasefire Agreement

The hostages freed were Alexander (Sasha) Troufanov, 29; Sagui Dekel-Chen, 36; and Yair Horn, 46. Troufanov holds Israeli and Russian citizenship, Dekel-Chen is a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen, and Horn is a citizen of both Israel and Argentina.

All three were abducted by Hamas from Kibbutz Nir Oz during the group’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, which triggered the ongoing war in Gaza.

As part of the ceasefire terms, Israel released over 300 Palestinian prisoners from its jails. The truce has so far held, despite recent remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump, who warned that “all hell is going to break out” if Hamas fails to release all remaining hostages within the week.

Dozens of Hostages Still in Hamas Captivity

Trump also reiterated his stance on Gaza, stating that he is committed to a U.S.-led takeover of the territory and the resettlement of Palestinians elsewhere.

Roughly 70 hostages remain in Hamas’ custody, the majority of whom are men. Among them are Israeli soldiers, and about half are believed to be dead.

So far, 24 hostages and over 1,000 Palestinian prisoners have been released in the first phase of the ceasefire. This phase includes Hamas freeing 33 Israeli hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Uncertain Future for Ceasefire

The war could resume if the two sides fail to reach an agreement on the second phase of the ceasefire, which would require Hamas to release all remaining hostages and commit to an indefinite extension of the truce. Negotiations on this phase remain delicate, with no clear resolution in sight.

