Hamas Returns Bodies Of Four Israeli Hostages, Including Toddlers Kfir And Ariel Bibas

The long wait for answers ended in heartbreak as Hamas returned the bodies of four Israeli hostages, including nine-month-old Kfir Bibas, the youngest captive taken on October 7. Their grim homecoming marks yet another painful chapter in the ongoing conflict.

Hamas has released the bodies of four Israeli hostages, including the youngest captive taken to Gaza during the October 7 attack. The victims, among them two young children, were returned to Israeli authorities in a grim exchange on Thursday morning.

Heartbreaking Return of Hostages

The remains of Kfir Bibas, who was abducted at just nine months old, his four-year-old brother Ariel, their mother Shiri Bibas, 33, and 84-year-old Oded Lifshitz were handed over in Khan Younis, southern Gaza. The bodies will be transferred to Israel, where funerals will be held for the victims.

The Bibas family’s abduction became one of the most widely recognized symbols of the October 7 attacks, with footage of their kidnapping circulating globally. Their deaths mark yet another devastating chapter in the ongoing conflict.

Hamas Stages Public Display

During the handover, Hamas staged a public display featuring the victims’ coffins in front of a provocative mural depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The artwork showed Netanyahu standing over images of the Bibas family and Lifshitz, accompanied by a propagandist inscription.

Beside the coffins, Hamas placed two missiles marked with English text that read, “They were killed by USA bombs.” Armed Hamas militants and Palestinian civilians gathered to witness the event.

Each of the four black coffins bore a photograph of the deceased alongside additional propaganda messages. Hamas militants carried the victims’ bodies to waiting Red Cross vehicles, where workers covered them with white sheets before loading them into vans.

The Transfer to Israeli Authorities by Hamas

The sequence of the transfer saw Shiri Bibas being carried first, followed by her sons Kfir and Ariel. Lifshitz’s body was the last to be moved. The exchange concluded just before 10 a.m. when the Red Cross convoy departed Khan Younis.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the handover, stating that representatives from the IDF and Israel’s intelligence agency (ISA) were present to receive the bodies in Gaza.

For the grieving families, the return of their loved ones has been met with anguish and anger. Yizhar Lifshitz, the son of Oded Lifshitz, expressed his pain over the tragic fate of the hostages.

“They suffered tragic, agonizing deaths, without their families by their sides,” Yizhar said, as reported by The Times of Israel citing Army Radio.

Despite his father’s body being returned, Yizhar remains committed to advocating for the release of remaining hostages. “It’s not over for anyone today. Even when the end is tragic, we continue to pray for the hostages and the fallen who still need to be returned,” he said.

Bibas Family’s Pain and Uncertainty

The Bibas family had clung to hope that the children would be found alive, even expressing frustration at the Israeli government for declaring them dead before their bodies were recovered.

“I believe they’re alive – I personally don’t believe they are dead,” Shiri’s cousin, Yosi Shnaider, told The New York Post just days before the confirmation of their deaths.

The family has endured months of uncertainty since November 2023, when Hamas released a video in which the boys’ father, Yarden Bibas—who was freed earlier this month—was forced to announce the deaths of his wife and children.

Grieving, Yarden learned of his family’s fate just two weeks after his own release. In a tearful statement, he claimed that Shiri and the children were killed in an Israeli airstrike during intense bombardments in Gaza. However, Hamas provided no evidence to support this claim, and Israel refused to confirm the deaths until the return of the bodies on Thursday.

Lifshitz Family Prepared for the Worst

Unlike the Bibas family, the relatives of Oded Lifshitz had feared the worst for months. The last sign of life they received from him was on the 25th day of the war. Since November 2023, they had no further information regarding his condition.

His son, Yizhar, had previously told Ynet that the family had received no updates for months. With Thursday’s exchange, their fears were confirmed.

Following the return of these four bodies, Hamas is expected to release six living hostages on Saturday—double the originally agreed-upon number—after negotiations resulted in accelerated humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza.

Among those slated for release are Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, two Israeli citizens who separately crossed into Gaza in 2014 and 2015. At the time of their capture, both men were reportedly suffering from mental health conditions.

If the Saturday release proceeds as planned, Hamas is set to return four more bodies next week, fulfilling the first phase of a cease-fire agreement that called for the release of 33 hostages.

