Hamas said Friday it is still reviewing a U.S.-backed ceasefire proposal, as Israeli airstrikes killed at least 27 people, including children, in the war-torn Gaza Strip, The Associated Press reported, quoting hospital officials.

Gaza Ceasefire Proposal Under Review Amid Mounting Civilian Deaths

The ceasefire plan, reportedly approved by Israel, includes a 60-day pause in fighting, the release of hostages, and guarantees of serious negotiations toward a long-term truce, according to the AP, which quoted officials familiar with the talks. It would also allow daily deliveries of humanitarian aid, addressing Gaza’s dire food shortage.

But Hamas has so far responded cautiously, with the group reportedly saying that it is consulting “Palestinian factions over the proposal it had received from U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff.”

Trump Says ‘They Are Very Close to an Agreement’

President Donald Trump expressed optimism about the proposal’s approval. “They’re very close to an agreement on Gaza, and we’ll let you know about it during the day or maybe tomorrow,” he told reporters Friday, per AP. When pressed later about Hamas’ likely response, he added, “They’re in a big mess. I think they want to get out of it.”

The proposal reportedly includes an exchange of 10 living hostages and several bodies held by Hamas for over 1,100 Palestinian prisoners, including 100 convicted of deadly attacks.

Qatar’s ambassador to the United Nations, Alya Ahmed Saif Al-Thani, confirmed that “negotiations are ongoing on the current proposal” and emphasised that her country, along with Egypt and the U.S., is “very determined to find an ending to this horrific situation in Gaza,” as reported by AP.

Airstrikes Continue as Gaza Crisis Deepens

While ceasefire talks inch forward, the violence shows no sign of stopping. On Friday, Israeli airstrikes killed 27 people across Gaza, the report said, adding that a strike on a tent in Khan Younis killed 13 people, including eight children, according to hospital officials. Twelve more bodies were brought to Shifa Hospital from the Jabaliya refugee camp, and two others were reported dead in Gaza City.

The Gaza Health Ministry says more than 54,000 Palestinians — mostly women and children — have been killed since the war began.

History of The Conflict

The war began after Hamas launched a deadly attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, reportedly killing around 1,200 people and taking 250 hostages. Israel believes 58 hostages remain in Gaza but says 35 may be dead.

A previous ceasefire in March ended in resumed fighting, raising skepticism over the durability of any new deal. Hamas official Bassem Naim said Thursday that the U.S. proposal “does not respond to any of our people’s demands, foremost among which is stopping the war and famine.”

With mounting international pressure, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric urged both sides to “find the political courage” to reach an agreement.

