Hamas Says Will Release American-Israeli Hostage Only if Ceasefire Agreement Is Implemented

Talks over the second phase of the ceasefire would need to begin the day of the release and last no longer than 50 days, Hamas official said.

Hamas would release an American-Israeli and the remains of four other hostages only if Israel implements the existing ceasefire agreement in Gaza, the Associated Press reported on Saturday, quoting the Palestinian group as saying.

Calling the ceasefire agreement in Gaza an “exceptional deal”, a senior Hamas official told AP that long-delayed talks over the second phase of the ceasefire deal would need to begin the day of the release and last no longer than 50 days.

Israel would also need to stop barring the entry of humanitarian aid and withdraw from a strategic corridor along Gaza’s border with Egypt, the official reportedly said, adding that Hamas would also demand the release of more Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostages.

