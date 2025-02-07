Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 8, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Hamas To Release Three Israeli Hostages In Latest Ceasefire Exchange

Hamas has announced that it will release three Israeli hostages on Saturday as part of the fifth prisoner swap between the militant group and Israel.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Hamas To Release Three Israeli Hostages In Latest Ceasefire Exchange


Hamas has announced that it will release three Israeli hostages on Saturday as part of the fifth prisoner swap between the militant group and Israel. The deal is part of an ongoing ceasefire agreement brokered by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States. In exchange for the release of the three men—Eli Sharabi, Or Levy, and Ohad Ben Ami—Israel will free 183 prisoners, including 111 Gazans detained following Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Details of the Hostage Swap

The release of Eli Sharabi, Or Levy, and Ohad Ben Ami is a significant development in the ongoing negotiations between Israel and Hamas. These hostages were among the 251 individuals taken by Hamas during the surprise attack on Israel. Israeli officials confirmed the names of the three individuals set to be freed and indicated that an Israeli delegation will travel to Doha after the swap to continue negotiations regarding the ceasefire.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Club, an advocacy group, confirmed that 183 Palestinian prisoners will be released from Israeli jails, marking the fifth such exchange under the first phase of the ceasefire. This ongoing effort seeks to secure the release of additional hostages over the coming weeks.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

US President Trump’s Controversial Proposal for Gaza

The release of the hostages comes amidst a political storm surrounding US President Donald Trump’s controversial proposal for the future of Gaza. Trump recently suggested that the United States take control of Gaza once the fighting concludes, a proposal that has faced backlash across the region. While initially met with criticism from various global leaders, Trump reaffirmed his position, claiming that no US soldiers would be needed to ensure stability in the region.

Hamas has strongly condemned Trump’s remarks, with spokesperson Hazem Qassem labeling the idea “absolutely unacceptable.” The militant group insists that Gaza belongs to its people and that they will not leave their homeland. The US proposal has also drawn warnings from Egypt, a key mediator in the ceasefire talks. Egyptian officials argue that supporting Trump’s plan could undermine the ceasefire and reignite violence.

The Situation on the Ground

The ongoing conflict, which began with Hamas’s attack on Israel in October 2023, has resulted in substantial casualties. While Israel’s military response has killed at least 47,583 people in Gaza, the majority of whom are civilians, the humanitarian crisis continues to escalate. The United Nations has corroborated these casualty figures, describing them as reliable.

As part of the ceasefire agreement, efforts are underway to negotiate a second stage that would secure the release of more hostages and pave the way for a permanent resolution to the war. The first phase of the ceasefire, which aims to release 33 hostages over 42 days, is set to continue.

Released Israeli hostage Yarden Bibas has issued a heartfelt plea for the return of his family, who remain in Gaza. In his first public statement after his release, Bibas urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to bring his wife and two children back home, expressing his hope that they are still alive despite previous reports from Hamas suggesting their deaths. Israel has not yet confirmed their status.

As the hostage swaps continue and ceasefire talks evolve, the international community watches closely, with hopes for a resolution to the conflict but uncertainty about the path forward.

The Road Ahead: The Complexities of the Ceasefire

Prime Minister Netanyahu has voiced cautious optimism about the next phase of the ceasefire agreement, acknowledging the complexity of the negotiations but expressing hope for progress. As Israel and Hamas continue their talks, the fate of the remaining hostages and the future of Gaza remain uncertain, with international and regional stakeholders playing critical roles in shaping the outcome.

Read More : Trump Administration Withdraws Support For Transgender Minors In Tennessee Supreme Court Case

Filed under

Hamas

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump Administration Withdraws Support For Transgender Minors In Tennessee Supreme Court Case

Trump Administration Withdraws Support For Transgender Minors In Tennessee Supreme Court Case

Trudeau Says Canada Must Think ‘Tactically And Strategically’ On Dealing With Trump’s Tariff Threats

Trudeau Says Canada Must Think ‘Tactically And Strategically’ On Dealing With Trump’s Tariff Threats

Top DC Prosecutor Launches Investigation Based On Elon Musk’s Referral

Top DC Prosecutor Launches Investigation Based On Elon Musk’s Referral

Kendrick Lamar Teases Storytelling Theme For Historic Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Kendrick Lamar Teases Storytelling Theme For Historic Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Trump Administration Recall Of CDC Research Puts Scientific Publications In Limbo

Trump Administration Recall Of CDC Research Puts Scientific Publications In Limbo

Entertainment

Kendrick Lamar Teases Storytelling Theme For Historic Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Kendrick Lamar Teases Storytelling Theme For Historic Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Actor Nagarjuna Meets PM Modi, Presents Book On Akkineni Nageswara Rao

Actor Nagarjuna Meets PM Modi, Presents Book On Akkineni Nageswara Rao

Rakhi Sawant Receives Marriage Proposal from Pakistani Mufti, Will She Become ‘Pakistan’s Bahu’?

Rakhi Sawant Receives Marriage Proposal from Pakistani Mufti, Will She Become ‘Pakistan’s Bahu’?

Taylor Swift Reportedly Feels ‘Used’ By Blake Lively Amid Legal Battle With Justin Baldoni

Taylor Swift Reportedly Feels ‘Used’ By Blake Lively Amid Legal Battle With Justin Baldoni

Gautam Adani’s Son Jeet Adani Marries Diva In A Traditional Ceremony, Pledges ₹10,000 Crore For Social Causes

Gautam Adani’s Son Jeet Adani Marries Diva In A Traditional Ceremony, Pledges ₹10,000 Crore For

Lifestyle

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac Sign-SpecificGuide

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox