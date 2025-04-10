Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, April 11, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Hamas Welcomes France’s Plan To Recognize Palestinian State As A Significant Step Forward

Hamas Welcomes France’s Plan To Recognize Palestinian State As A Significant Step Forward

Hamas has responded positively to French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent statement indicating that France could formally recognise a Palestinian state by June.

Hamas Welcomes France’s Plan To Recognize Palestinian State As A Significant Step Forward

Hamas Welcomes France's Plan To Recognize Palestinian State As A Significant Step Forward


Hamas has responded positively to French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent statement indicating that France could formally recognise a Palestinian state by June.

Mahmud Mardawi, a senior Hamas official, described the move as “an important step,” especially amid growing international calls for justice and self-determination for Palestinians.

“We welcome the statements made by French President Emmanuel Macron regarding his country’s readiness to recognise the State of Palestine,” Mardawi told AFP.

He added that if France follows through on this announcement, it would mark a “positive shift in the international position towards the legitimate national rights of our Palestinian people.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

France’s Role in Shaping Global Consensus

Macron made the announcement during an interview with France 5 television, while visiting Egypt earlier this week. He suggested the recognition could come as early as June during a United Nations conference in New York.

“We must move towards recognition, and we will do so in the coming months,” he said.

Mardawi emphasized France’s weight on the global stage. As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, France has significant influence.

“France, as a country with political weight and a permanent member of the (UN) Security Council, has the ability to influence the course of fair solutions and push towards ending the occupation and achieving the aspirations of the Palestinian people,” he stated.

Those aspirations, he noted, include “freedom, independence and the establishment of their state on their land, with Jerusalem as its capital.”

From the West Bank, Palestinian minister of state for foreign affairs Varsen Aghabekian Shahin echoed a similar sentiment. She called France’s potential recognition “a step in the right direction in line with safeguarding the rights of the Palestinian people and the two-state solution.”

However, the announcement sparked criticism from Israel. Foreign Minister Gideon Saar condemned Macron’s remarks, labeling them a dangerous incentive for Hamas.

“These kind of actions will not bring peace, security and stability in our region closer — but the opposite: they only push them further away,” he wrote on X.

To date, nearly 150 countries have recognised Palestinian statehood. That list grew in mid-2024 with Ireland, Norway, and Spain, followed by Slovenia in June. These recognitions were, in part, driven by international outrage over the high civilian toll in Gaza after Israel’s military offensive, which was launched in response to a Hamas-led attack in October 2023.

ALSO READ: “A Major Milestone”: Foreign Policy Experts Commend Govt’s Handling Of Tahawwur Rana Extradition

 

Filed under

emmanuel macron France gaza Hamas Israel Mahmud Mardawi

newsx

India Embassy In Myanmar Rescues 32 Nationals, Warns Of Potential Scams
Tahawwur Rana Faces Fresh

Tahawwur Rana Faces Fresh Legal Heat As NIA Seeks 20 Days Extended Custody
newsx

Trump Administration Cites Policy, Not Proof, In Attempt To Deport Columbia Student
newsx

£4.9M Fine For EY As Thomas Cook Audit Failings Exposed
newsx

Hamas Welcomes France’s Plan To Recognize Palestinian State As A Significant Step Forward
newsx

“A Major Milestone”: Foreign Policy Experts Commend Govt’s Handling Of Tahawwur Rana Extradition
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

India Embassy In Myanmar Rescues 32 Nationals, Warns Of Potential Scams

India Embassy In Myanmar Rescues 32 Nationals, Warns Of Potential Scams

Tahawwur Rana Faces Fresh Legal Heat As NIA Seeks 20 Days Extended Custody

Tahawwur Rana Faces Fresh Legal Heat As NIA Seeks 20 Days Extended Custody

Trump Administration Cites Policy, Not Proof, In Attempt To Deport Columbia Student

Trump Administration Cites Policy, Not Proof, In Attempt To Deport Columbia Student

£4.9M Fine For EY As Thomas Cook Audit Failings Exposed

£4.9M Fine For EY As Thomas Cook Audit Failings Exposed

“A Major Milestone”: Foreign Policy Experts Commend Govt’s Handling Of Tahawwur Rana Extradition

“A Major Milestone”: Foreign Policy Experts Commend Govt’s Handling Of Tahawwur Rana Extradition

Entertainment

Good Bad Ugly Review: Ajith’s Massiest Moments Return In A Nostalgic Fan Fever Dream

Good Bad Ugly Review: Ajith’s Massiest Moments Return In A Nostalgic Fan Fever Dream

Ed Sheeran Reveals The One Person Who Truly Gets Him , And It’s Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran Reveals The One Person Who Truly Gets Him , And It’s Taylor Swift

Will James Cameron Lay Off Avatar Staff After Taking U-Turn On Calling AI A Threat?

Will James Cameron Lay Off Avatar Staff After Taking U-Turn On Calling AI A Threat?

Who Is Gauahar Khan’s Husband? Bigg Boss 7 Winner Announces Second Pregnancy At 41

Who Is Gauahar Khan’s Husband? Bigg Boss 7 Winner Announces Second Pregnancy At 41

Watch: Justin Bieber Loses His Cool At ‘Money-Hungry’ Paparazzi, Goes On A Rant Claiming They Don’t Care About Human Beings

Watch: Justin Bieber Loses His Cool At ‘Money-Hungry’ Paparazzi, Goes On A Rant Claiming They

Lifestyle

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide