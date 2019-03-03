Hamza bin Laden: Reports say Hamza is married to the daughter of Mohammed Atta who had hijacked the jets that were used to hit the World Trade Centre on 9/11 while netizens say on the pretext of Hamza, both the US and Saudi Arabia are hatching a conspiracy to attack Iran to keep the military industrial complex going.

Hamza bin Laden: Thirty-year-old Hamza bin Laden is the son of slain al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden and his wife Khairiah Sabar. Hamza is also known as Hamza bin Osama bin Mohammed bin Awad bin Laden, who, the US believes, is an emerging al-Qaeda leader. After Osama’s killing by the US Navy SEALS in Pakistan’s Abbottabad in 2011, Hamza had promised to avenge his father’s death. However, nobody bothered about him until the US classified him as a “specially designated global terrorist” in 2017.

Hamza’s name came into the media limelight, after the United States announced a reward of up to one million dollars for information on the younger bin Laden’s whereabouts, recently. Saudi Arabia also stripped Hamza of his citizenship. The moves came after Hamza reportedly urged Saudi tribes to unite with al-Qaeda’s Yemeni branch to fight against the Saudi state and threatened to target US citizens abroad.

WANTED. Up to $1 million for information on Hamza bin Laden, an emerging al-Qa'ida leader. Hamza is son of Usama bin Laden and has threatened attacks against the United States and allies. Relocation possible. Submit a tip, get paid. https://t.co/LtBVhsrwTc #RFJ pic.twitter.com/gmx5hkoSzQ — Rewards for Justice (@Rewards4Justice) February 28, 2019

Why America hunts for Hamza: 5 things to know?

– The US believes Hamza bin Laden is an emerging leader within al-Qaeda

– During the Abbottabad raid, in which al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden was killed by the US Navy SEALS, letters indicated that Osama was grooming Hamza to replace him as the leader of al-Qaeda.

– He is married to the daughter of Mohammed Atta who had hijacked the jets that were used to hit the World Trade Centre on 9/11

– Hamza was alongside his father in Afghanistan before the September 11 attacks and the pair spent time together in Pakistan

– al-Qaeda’s leader Ayman al-Zawahiri had introduced Hamza in a 2015 audio message.

