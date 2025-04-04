‘Hands Off!’ Protest Erupts Nationwide: Everything You Need to Know About the Massive Anti-Trump Demonstrations

The Hands Off! protest spans 1,000+ U.S. cities, with 250,000+ participants rallying against Trump and the SAVE Act. The biggest gathering is in D.C. (12,500+ people), with global protests in Europe & Latin America.

Tens of thousands of protestors have taken to the streets across the United States today as part of the nationwide “Hands Off” movement, a massive demonstration against former President Donald Trump and his ongoing legal battles.

Branded as a National Day of Action, the protest has mobilized citizens in over 1,000 cities and towns across the country, as well as in several international locations.

The movement, spearheaded by advocacy groups such as MoveOn, Third Act, Reproductive Freedom for All, and the 50501 Movement, aims to highlight concerns over Trump’s influence on democracy, ongoing legal troubles, and the potential consequences of upcoming legislation.

Massive Turnout in Washington, D.C. and Other Key Cities

The largest gathering is taking place in Washington, D.C., where thousands of demonstrators have converged on the National Mall. Protestors, many holding signs reading “Hands Off Democracy” and “No One is Above the Law,” began assembling at Sylvan Theater at 11 AM, with speeches and programming starting at noon. Organizers estimate that over 12,500 people have joined the demonstration in the nation’s capital alone.

Elsewhere, major rallies are being held in:

New York City- Washington Square Park, with a march toward government buildings.

Los Angeles-City Hall, followed by a demonstration in downtown.

Chicago- Daley Plaza, with a protest march through the financial district.

Miami-Freedom Tower, with protestors chanting for democratic integrity.

San Francisco-Civic Center Plaza, focusing on political accountability

Why Are People Protesting?

The Hands Off campaign is a direct response to Trump’s legal and political controversies, with protestors demanding accountability. Critics argue that Trump’s legal battles, including charges related to election interference, financial misconduct, and obstruction of justice, highlight a broader threat to democratic norms.

“Donald Trump and Elon Musk think this country belongs to them. They’re taking everything they can get their hands on, and daring the world to stop them,” reads a statement on the Hands Off! campaign website. “On April 5, we’re taking to the streets nationwide to fight back.”

Beyond Trump, protestors have also voiced concerns over tech billionaire Elon Musk’s alleged influence over federal policies, particularly regarding social security, federal jobs, and Medicaid.

Upcoming Vote on the SAVE Act Sparks Further Unrest

The protests come just days before Congress is expected to vote on the controversial SAVE Act, which critics argue could make it harder for women and minorities to register to vote. Civil rights activists have warned that the legislation could significantly impact voter accessibility ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

“This isn’t just about Trump. This is about protecting democracy itself,” said one protestor in Atlanta, Georgia, where crowds gathered outside the Georgia State Capitol.

Protests Beyond U.S. Borders

The Hands Off movement has also gained traction outside the United States, with protests reported in major cities such as London, Paris, Berlin, Brussels, Amsterdam, Vienna, and Lisbon. Americans living abroad, along with international allies concerned about the impact of Trump-era policies, trade tariffs, and USAID funding cuts, have joined in solidarity.

Organizers have emphasized the non-violent nature of the demonstrations, urging participants to remain peaceful. “We expect all protestors to act lawfully and de-escalate any potential confrontations,” the Hands Off campaign stated. Weapons of any kind have been strictly prohibited at all events.

Despite the overall peaceful tone, security has been heightened in several cities, including Washington, D.C., New York, and Los Angeles, amid fears of possible clashes with counter-protesters.

Key Highlights of the Hands Off Protest:

1,000+ protests planned across the U.S.

250,000+ protestors expected to take part

Biggest rally in Washington, D.C. with 12,500+ participants

Upcoming SAVE Act vote seen as a major concern.

International solidarity protests in Europe and Latin America.

