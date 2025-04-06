‘Hands Off’ Protests Explained: Why Thousands Are Taking To The Streets Against Trump And Musk

Thousands took to the streets in cities across the U.S., braving rain to protest the Trump administration’s policies and budget cuts. Chanting "Hands Off," they rallied against what they see as an attack on democracy and social programs.

Tens of thousands of demonstrators gathered in cities across the US on Saturday, voicing opposition to the Trump administration’s policies and federal budget cuts. Braving rainy weather in many locations, protesters chanted “Hands Off” and carried homemade signs, expressing frustration over what they see as an attack on democracy and social programs.

A Nationwide Movement

According to organizers, over 1,200 rallies took place nationwide, drawing participation from a broad spectrum of society, including elected officials, activists, and concerned citizens. Prominent Democratic figures, including several members of Congress, joined the demonstrations, urging Americans to resist what they called the administration’s mismanagement and violations of constitutional principles.

“Our founders wrote a Constitution that did not begin with ‘We the dictators,'” said Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), addressing a crowd of over 100,000 at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. He condemned the administration’s policies, particularly its recent tariffs. “Their tariffs are not only imbecilic—they’re illegal, they’re unconstitutional, and we’re going to turn this around.”

What Are the ‘Hands Off’ Protests?

The ‘Hands Off’ movement is described as a pro-democracy, pro-worker mobilization against what organizers call a “Trump-Musk billionaire takeover” and “Republican assault on our freedoms and communities.” The movement has drawn support from advocacy groups including Third Act, Indivisible, MoveOn, and Fight Back Table.

A spokesperson for ‘Hands Off’ told Newsweek that, as of April 3, more than 1,000 events had been planned across all 50 states, including marches, teach-ins, digital actions, and community gatherings.

“Across the country, grassroots activists, workers, community leaders, and everyday people are coming together to say that it’s time for billionaires and extreme lawmakers to take their hands off our health care, our wages, our safety, and our rights,” the spokesperson said.

Protesters Demand Action on Multiple Fronts

Protesters carried signs decrying cuts to the Education Department and Social Security, supporting trans rights, and urging voter mobilization. Many waved American and Ukrainian flags, while some donned creative outfits—one protester in York, Pennsylvania, even dressed as a clown.

Lisa Gibbon, a former federal HR employee, criticized the administration’s handling of layoffs. “I know the right way to do these things and the wrong way, and this was the wrong way,” she said, explaining why she traveled from Frederick County, Maryland, to attend the protest. “I’m here to do my little part, because I don’t have a lot of power, but I want to join those who do to save our country from those who are trying to destroy it,” Gibbon told USA Today.

In Washington, D.C., CC Kay of Silver Spring, Maryland, stressed the importance of voting rights. “Protesting is the way I can scream. And I just feel that voting underscores everything. Everything. Without the vote, we get nothing. We have to make voting the number one priority.”

‘Either I Protest, or I Stay in Bed Depressed’

For many demonstrators, the protests were about more than just federal policies—they were about preserving democracy itself.

Ed Jeffries, 74, from Poland, Ohio, echoed her sentiment. “We’re losing democracy in this country, and we need to start fighting back. Trump has too many people siding with him. Somebody has to stand up, and that’s what we’re here for.”

‘We’re Scared for Our Future’: ‘Hands Off’ Protesters

For many attendees, the protests were deeply personal. Stan and Cindy Prusik, who joined the D.C. rally, expressed fears about the future for their children and grandchildren.

“I don’t sleep well. I’m scared,” Cindy Prusik told ABC News. “We’ve got money we’ve saved all of our lives, our retirement—it’s not going to be there. I’m afraid of what is going to happen with the world, let alone the American markets. I’m upset we’ve made enemies out of countries that were formerly our friends. It’s just all so uncertain.”

Her husband, Stan Prusik, emphasized concerns about the next generation: “We have daughters—we have to protect our daughters and our grandkids.”

Hands Off Protests Across the Nation and the World

Large gatherings took place in major cities:

Erie, Pennsylvania – Over 700 people assembled in Perry Square.

Stuart, Florida – Around 200 demonstrators stood on the Roosevelt Bridge, north of Mar-a-Lago.

Sedona, Arizona – Over 500 people marched through downtown, chanting “Deport Musk.”

Providence, Rhode Island – 6,000 people marched from Hope High School to Burnside Park, joined by brass bands.

York, Pennsylvania – More than 700 people gathered in the city’s historic square.

International protests occurred in cities including Berlin, Paris, London, and Stockholm. Demonstrators outside the U.S. Embassy in Berlin held signs like “Hands off our Social Security.” In London, a sign read, “Greenland is not for sale,” referencing Trump’s past interest in purchasing Greenland.

White House Response: ‘Unmoved by Protests’

The Trump administration dismissed the demonstrations. “Protests, lawsuits, and lawfare will not deter President Trump from delivering on his promises to make our federal government more efficient and more accountable,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told USA TODAY.

Trump was not in Washington during the protests but was expected to face demonstrations near his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

While most protests remained peaceful, a minor incident occurred in Appleton, Wisconsin, where a man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a Tesla driver. According to bystanders, the suspect pulled Matt Simon, an Uber driver, from his car and punched him while demonstrators chanted “Peaceful! Peaceful!”

A Growing Movement Against the Administration

According to the Crowd Counting Consortium, there were 2,085 protests nationwide in February alone—more than double the 937 recorded in February 2017, during Trump’s first term. However, many protests in 2017 were larger, and media coverage of demonstrations has been less frequent in 2025.

Organizers of ‘Hands Off’ emphasized the protest’s role in rejecting the administration’s economic policies and cuts to social programs. A toolkit distributed to activists described the movement as a “massive, visible, national rejection of this crisis.”

“Whether you are mobilized by the attacks on our democracy, the slashing of jobs, the invasion of privacy, or the assault on our services—this moment is for you,” the document read. “Our goal is to show that the people—the majority—are taking action to stop the corruption and power grab.”

The Demands: ‘End the Billionaire Takeover’

A protester toolkit distributed by organizers described the demonstrations as a “massive, visible, national rejection of this crisis.” The demands included stopping what they called a “billionaire takeover” of the government, protecting Medicaid and Social Security, and halting attacks on marginalized communities.

The movement also condemned Trump’s rollbacks on climate action and federal health program funding. As protests continue to swell, the ‘Hands Off’ movement appears determined to make its message heard.

The ‘Hands Off’ protests have drawn backing from major organizations, including the American Civil Liberties Union, the League of Women Voters, the National Education Association, and Planned Parenthood.

Trump’s second term has already seen nationwide demonstrations, though none as organized or extensive as ‘Hands Off.’ The protests have also targeted Elon Musk, with movements like “Tesla Takedown” organizing peaceful demonstrations against the Tesla CEO and DOGE cryptocurrency chief. Acts of vandalism against Tesla vehicles—though not officially linked to ‘Hands Off’—have escalated, prompting Attorney General Pam Bondi to launch an investigation, warning that perpetrators could face up to 20 years in prison.

