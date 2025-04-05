Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 5, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • ‘Hang Tough, It Won’t Be Easy’: Trump Defends Tariffs, Promises Historic Economic Gains For Americans

‘Hang Tough, It Won’t Be Easy’: Trump Defends Tariffs, Promises Historic Economic Gains For Americans

Trump doubles down on tariffs, dismissing recession fears and claiming victory in the trade war. As tensions with China escalate, he urges Americans to "hang tough" for a historic economic transformation.

‘Hang Tough, It Won’t Be Easy’: Trump Defends Tariffs, Promises Historic Economic Gains For Americans

Trump reaffirms tariffs, claims China is hit harder in the trade war, and urges Americans to "hang tough" for a historic economic shift.


US President Donald Trump on Saturday reaffirmed his commitment to the extensive tariffs imposed on multiple countries, asserting that his economic policies would yield transformative results for American workers and businesses.

“HANG TOUGH, it won’t be easy, but the end result will be historic,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, emphasizing that his administration’s economic strategy is “bringing back jobs and businesses like never before.”

Trump: China Hit Harder Than the US in Trade War

In a separate post on Saturday, Trump claimed that China has suffered greater economic consequences than the United States in the ongoing trade war, which escalated following his administration’s imposition of reciprocal tariffs on multiple nations.

“China has been hit much harder than the USA, not even close. They, and many other nations, have treated us unsustainably badly. We have been the dumb and helpless ‘whipping post’ but not any longer,” Trump stated.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A day prior, US stock markets saw a sharp decline, sparking concerns about a potential global recession. However, Trump dismissed these fears, maintaining that his administration’s policies were focused on revitalizing American industries and securing fairer trade terms.

Investment and Economic Growth Amid Tariffs

Trump reiterated that his administration’s measures were aimed at bringing investment back to the United States, claiming significant economic gains despite market volatility.

“We are bringing back jobs and businesses like never before. Already, more than FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS OF INVESTMENT, and rising fast! THIS IS AN ECONOMIC REVOLUTION, AND WE WILL WIN. HANG TOUGH, it won’t be easy, but the end result will be historic. We will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN,” he declared.

Earlier this week, China announced its decision to impose additional tariffs of 34% on all US goods, effective April 10. In response, China’s foreign ministry issued a statement condemning US trade policies.

“The US should stop using tariffs as a weapon to suppress China’s economy and trade, and stop undermining the legitimate development rights of the Chinese people,” the statement read. The ministry also vowed to take “resolute measures” to protect China’s sovereignty, security, and economic interests.

US Tariffs on China Reach 54%

The latest round of US tariffs includes an additional 34% levy on Chinese goods, raising the total duties imposed on China this year to 54%. The move is part of a broader tariff strategy targeting multiple US trade partners.

Reacting to China’s retaliatory measures, Trump asserted that Beijing had mishandled the situation.

“China played it wrong, they panicked – The one thing they cannot afford to do,” he wrote on Truth Social on Friday.

Also Read: US-China Tit-for-Tat Tariffs: Key Moments In The Countries’ Years-long Trade Spat | Explained

Filed under

China Tariffs Trump tariffs

Rats the size of cats are

Rats ‘Bigger Than Cats’ Roam Birmingham Amid Garbage Collectors Strike
India, UAE, and Sri Lanka

India, UAE, And Sri Lanka To Develop Strategic Energy Hub In Trincomalee: Here Is How...
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) o

Jaguar Land Rover Pauses US Shipments Amid Trump Tariff Changes
Trump reaffirms tariffs,

‘Hang Tough, It Won’t Be Easy’: Trump Defends Tariffs, Promises Historic Economic Gains For Americans
Russia accused Ukraine of

Russia Accuses Ukraine of Intensifying Energy Attacks Despite US-Brokered Moratorium
Senate advances Trump’s

Senate Republicans Advance Budget Plan, Setting Stage For Legislative Battles
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Rats ‘Bigger Than Cats’ Roam Birmingham Amid Garbage Collectors Strike

Rats ‘Bigger Than Cats’ Roam Birmingham Amid Garbage Collectors Strike

India, UAE, And Sri Lanka To Develop Strategic Energy Hub In Trincomalee: Here Is How It Challenges China’s Influence

India, UAE, And Sri Lanka To Develop Strategic Energy Hub In Trincomalee: Here Is How...

Jaguar Land Rover Pauses US Shipments Amid Trump Tariff Changes

Jaguar Land Rover Pauses US Shipments Amid Trump Tariff Changes

Russia Accuses Ukraine of Intensifying Energy Attacks Despite US-Brokered Moratorium

Russia Accuses Ukraine of Intensifying Energy Attacks Despite US-Brokered Moratorium

Senate Republicans Advance Budget Plan, Setting Stage For Legislative Battles

Senate Republicans Advance Budget Plan, Setting Stage For Legislative Battles

Entertainment

‘Good Bad Ugly’ Trailer: Ajith Kumar Steals Fans’ Hearts With His Signature Style

‘Good Bad Ugly’ Trailer: Ajith Kumar Steals Fans’ Hearts With His Signature Style

Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ Release Date Announced: Action Film To Hit Screens Worldwide On This Date

Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ Release Date Announced: Action Film To Hit Screens Worldwide On This Date

Income Tax Raids Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Home After ED Action On Empuraan Co-Producer Gokulam Gopalan

Income Tax Raids Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Home After ED Action On Empuraan Co-Producer Gokulam Gopalan

Travis Scott India Concert 2025: Ticket Sale Date, Booking Details, Venue & Price Info Announced

Travis Scott India Concert 2025: Ticket Sale Date, Booking Details, Venue & Price Info Announced

Christopher Nolan’s Next Collaboration? Hrithik Roshan Expresses Interest In Working Together

Christopher Nolan’s Next Collaboration? Hrithik Roshan Expresses Interest In Working Together

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture