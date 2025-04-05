‘Hang Tough, It Won’t Be Easy’: Trump Defends Tariffs, Promises Historic Economic Gains For Americans

Trump doubles down on tariffs, dismissing recession fears and claiming victory in the trade war. As tensions with China escalate, he urges Americans to "hang tough" for a historic economic transformation.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday reaffirmed his commitment to the extensive tariffs imposed on multiple countries, asserting that his economic policies would yield transformative results for American workers and businesses.

“HANG TOUGH, it won’t be easy, but the end result will be historic,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, emphasizing that his administration’s economic strategy is “bringing back jobs and businesses like never before.”

Trump: China Hit Harder Than the US in Trade War

In a separate post on Saturday, Trump claimed that China has suffered greater economic consequences than the United States in the ongoing trade war, which escalated following his administration’s imposition of reciprocal tariffs on multiple nations.

“China has been hit much harder than the USA, not even close. They, and many other nations, have treated us unsustainably badly. We have been the dumb and helpless ‘whipping post’ but not any longer,” Trump stated.

A day prior, US stock markets saw a sharp decline, sparking concerns about a potential global recession. However, Trump dismissed these fears, maintaining that his administration’s policies were focused on revitalizing American industries and securing fairer trade terms.

Investment and Economic Growth Amid Tariffs

Trump reiterated that his administration’s measures were aimed at bringing investment back to the United States, claiming significant economic gains despite market volatility.

“We are bringing back jobs and businesses like never before. Already, more than FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS OF INVESTMENT, and rising fast! THIS IS AN ECONOMIC REVOLUTION, AND WE WILL WIN. HANG TOUGH, it won’t be easy, but the end result will be historic. We will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN,” he declared.

Earlier this week, China announced its decision to impose additional tariffs of 34% on all US goods, effective April 10. In response, China’s foreign ministry issued a statement condemning US trade policies.

“The US should stop using tariffs as a weapon to suppress China’s economy and trade, and stop undermining the legitimate development rights of the Chinese people,” the statement read. The ministry also vowed to take “resolute measures” to protect China’s sovereignty, security, and economic interests.

US Tariffs on China Reach 54%

The latest round of US tariffs includes an additional 34% levy on Chinese goods, raising the total duties imposed on China this year to 54%. The move is part of a broader tariff strategy targeting multiple US trade partners.

Reacting to China’s retaliatory measures, Trump asserted that Beijing had mishandled the situation.

“China played it wrong, they panicked – The one thing they cannot afford to do,” he wrote on Truth Social on Friday.

