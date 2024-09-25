Harini Amarasuriya Becomes Sri Lanka’s First Female Prime Minister in Over Two Decades

Sri Lanka has welcomed its 16th Prime Minister, Harini Amarasuriya, who was sworn in on Tuesday, marking a historic moment as she becomes the first woman to hold the position since Sirimavo Bandaranaike in 2000. Amarasuriya, an academic-turned-politician, brings with her a wealth of experience from the academic world, along with a strong connection to India, where she spent her formative years.

A Deep Academic Background with Indian Roots

Harini Amarasuriya, 54, spent her college years at Delhi University, specifically at the prestigious Hindu College, where she studied sociology from 1991 to 1994. Her time in India is often highlighted as a significant period in shaping her future path. Reflecting on her achievement, Hindu College Principal Anju Srivastava expressed pride in Amarasuriya’s journey: “It’s an honour to know that a Hinduite has become the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka. Harini was a student of Sociology from 1991 to 1994, and we are extremely proud of her accomplishments. I hope her time at Hindu played a part in shaping her path to success.”

A Tradition of Student Leadership at Hindu College

Srivastava further emphasized Hindu College’s strong tradition of fostering leadership through student governance, a legacy that now includes Amarasuriya’s rise to the prime ministership. “Hindu College has a long tradition of student government, and we elect a prime minister and a leader of opposition every year. Harini’s appointment is another milestone in our college’s storied history,” she added.

Memories from a Fellow Alumnus

Nalin Rajan Singh, a Bollywood director and a batchmate of Amarasuriya, shared his memories of their time at Hindu College. “I vaguely remember her, but I know she was very involved in college festivals and debates. It was the 90s, and a lot of us — people like Imtiaz Ali and Arnab Goswami — were starting to make our mark. To see her become prime minister is amazing.” Singh, who served as the president of the Hindu College students’ hostel, noted the excitement among alumni and expressed hope that Amarasuriya would visit the college in the near future.

Strengthening India-Sri Lanka Relations

Many observers believe that Amarasuriya’s appointment could further strengthen the relationship between India and Sri Lanka, given her deep-rooted connections with India. Her tenure as Prime Minister is expected to focus on several key areas, including justice, education, labour, industries, science and technology, health, and investment.

A New Leadership Era

Harini Amarasuriya was sworn in by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who also appointed himself to the cabinet alongside three other members. As the new Prime Minister, Amarasuriya is poised to lead Sri Lanka through a critical period, overseeing a broad range of ministries and driving forward the nation’s development agenda.

ALSO READ: Garcetti: Biden Is Most Pro-India President, Modi Most Pro-American PM