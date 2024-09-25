Harini Amarasuriya was sworn in as the 16th prime minister of Sri Lanka on Tuesday. She is the third woman politician from Sri Lanka to hold the office of prime minister.

In addition to her role as Prime Minister, she will hold portfolios in justice, education, labor, industry, science and technology, health, and investments.

The 54-year-old rights activist has been chosen by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, as she is one of the prominent faces in the JVP-NPP combine. Harini is the first woman Prime Minister of Sri Lanka since the late Sirimavo Bandaranaike took office in 1994.

In a conversation with NewsX before her appointment during the Sri Lankan political crisis in 2022, Amarasuriya spoke about India’s support during the crisis. She expressed gratitude for the help received, saying, “Sri Lanka appreciates the assistance from India and hopes that India continues to support us. We ask that India recognize the changes the people want and back their efforts for reform.” She stressed the importance of ensuring that any outside help aligns with the needs of the people rather than supporting unstable regimes.

During her tenure as a Member of Parliament, Amarasuriya discussed the critical need for stability in the country. She remarked, “There’s much work to be done if there is to be even a semblance of normality in people’s lives. We need a stable government—not just an acting president, but an interim president who will oversee the country until elections can be held.” She underscored the necessity of stability to engage with international financial bodies like the IMF, highlighting that meaningful reforms are essential for lasting solutions.

Addressing the urgent economic challenges, Amarasuriya pointed out that Sri Lanka is in desperate need of financial support and that the cost of delaying elections only exacerbates the instability. She noted, "Each day that we delay elections increases the financial burden caused by political instability. This is a choice that must be made."

She was also critical of the previous leadership, saying it is unlikely that those responsible for the current mess can fix it. “Many people doubt whether Ranil Wickremesinghe can create a stable government because their policies have been rejected,” she pointed out. “Those who caused the problem aren’t likely to be the solution.”

Amarasuriya discussed the pressing economic issues as well, emphasizing that delaying elections only adds to the financial burden caused by political instability. “Every day we postpone elections increases our financial strain. This is a decision we must face.”

While some leaders might be hesitant to call for elections, she said she remains hopeful that the people’s demands will lead to change. “I believe the struggle of the people will eventually succeed in pushing for an election,” she concluded, highlighting the potential for transformation in Sri Lanka’s political landscape.

As Amarasuriya steps into her role as Prime Minister, she faces the dual challenges of restoring stability and addressing the pressing needs of the Sri Lankan people, marking a significant chapter in the nation’s political landscape.

What happened in 2022?

A severe political crisis in Sri Lanka erupted in 2022 due to a power struggle between then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the public. The crisis was marked by widespread protests against government mismanagement amid an economic downturn. It intensified on April 3, 2022, when all but one member of Rajapaksa’s cabinet resigned, leading to widespread calls for the president to step down. Facing mounting pressure, Rajapaksa eventually fled to Singapore and resigned on July 14.

The crisis officially began on April 3, 2022, when all 26 members of Rajapaksa’s cabinet, except for the Prime Minister, resigned en masse overnight. Critics argued that their resignation lacked validity as it did not adhere to constitutional procedures, labeling it a “sham.” Some of these ministers were reinstated in different positions the following day.

As protests intensified, calls grew for the formation of a caretaker government or for snap elections. However, the prospect of immediate elections was considered unfeasible due to shortages of paper and concerns over the enormous costs, which could run into billions.’

