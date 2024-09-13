Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Saturday, September 14, 2024
Live Tv

Harris Claims Victory In Debate, Yet Impact On Key States Remains Limited

Despite a widely perceived victory by Kamala Harris in Tuesday’s debate, recent polling indicates minimal movement in the US Presidential race. According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, Harris gained roughly a point, bringing her national lead to 47-42. Similarly, a Morning Consult survey shows her at 50-45, also up by a point from before the debate.

Harris Claims Victory In Debate, Yet Impact On Key States Remains Limited

Despite a widely perceived victory by Kamala Harris in Tuesday’s debate, recent polling indicates minimal movement in the US Presidential race. According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, Harris gained roughly a point, bringing her national lead to 47-42. Similarly, a Morning Consult survey shows her at 50-45, also up by a point from before the debate. However, experts note that Harris has made only a marginal impact in the crucial battleground states that will determine the election outcome.

Candidates Resume Campaigning

Both candidates returned to the campaign trail on Thursday. Harris, buoyed by positive reviews of her debate performance, spoke at a rally in North Carolina—a key battleground state. Despite her renewed energy, Harris cautioned that she remains the underdog and emphasized the ongoing work required to secure a victory. In contrast, Trump has projected confidence, suggesting his victory is virtually assured.

READ MORE: Czech Republic Braces For Flooding: Prague Enhances Protection Efforts

Polling Concerns

Part of Harris’ cautious approach stems from historical patterns where Trump tends to outperform his poll numbers. This phenomenon was evident in both the 2016 and 2020 elections, with Trump supporters often reluctant to share their voting intentions. The tight race in 2024, particularly in battleground states, has led many pollsters—regardless of their political affiliations—to be cautious about underestimating Trump’s potential.

Debate Performance and Rematch Requests

The debate performance verdict is clearer, with even some Republican-leaning voters acknowledging Trump’s underwhelming performance. This has led the Harris campaign to push for another debate. Trump, however, rejected this request on Thursday, asserting his victory in the debate. “When a prizefighter loses a fight, the first words out of his mouth are, ‘I WANT A REMATCH.’ Polls clearly show that I won the Debate against Comrade Kamala Harris… and she immediately called for a Second Debate,” Trump stated, which prompted accusations of cowardice from Harris supporters.

Trump’s Continued Controversies

Trump’s MAGA supporters have reacted to his debate performance with a series of conspiracy theories, including claims that one of the debate moderators was biased and that Harris received advance questions through covert means. Trump himself has criticized ABC News’ moderators, labeling them “nasty and rude” for their perceived bias. Meanwhile, Trump has continued his controversial rhetoric, including allegations about illegal immigrants engaging in bizarre activities, despite advice from some supporters to focus on policy issues where Harris might be more vulnerable.

Union Endorsements and Election Dynamics

As the November 5 election approaches, both campaigns are closely watching union endorsements. Democrats are wary of the Fraternal Order of Police endorsing Trump, while MAGA Republicans are concerned about the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) supporting Harris. Both unions, representing around 300,000 members each, will play a significant role in the election, particularly with the increased reliance on mail-in voting.

ALSO READ: Russia Expels Six British Diplomats, Accuses Them Of Espionage

Filed under

Debate Kamala Harris us presidential

Also Read

North Korea Reveals First Photos Of Uranium Enrichment Facility Amid Nuclear Arsenal Push

North Korea Reveals First Photos Of Uranium Enrichment Facility Amid Nuclear Arsenal Push

US Slaps Sanctions On RT For Alleged Intelligence Links And Covert Influence

US Slaps Sanctions On RT For Alleged Intelligence Links And Covert Influence

Voting In Space: Astronauts Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore To Cast Ballots From Orbit

Voting In Space: Astronauts Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore To Cast Ballots From Orbit

Trump Media’s Stock Skyrockets As Former President Denies Sale Of Shares

Trump Media’s Stock Skyrockets As Former President Denies Sale Of Shares

Study Reveals New Method For Forecasting Chronic Kidney Disease Progression

Study Reveals New Method For Forecasting Chronic Kidney Disease Progression

Entertainment

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty To Impaired Driving, Ordered To Perform Community Service

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty To Impaired Driving, Ordered To Perform Community Service

The Karate Kid Actor Chad McQueen Passes Away At 63

The Karate Kid Actor Chad McQueen Passes Away At 63

Rosamund Pike To Lead Netflix’s New Silicon Valley-Themed Thriller Thumblite

Rosamund Pike To Lead Netflix’s New Silicon Valley-Themed Thriller Thumblite

IIFA 2024: Ram Charan To Grace IIFA 2024 Along With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, And Samantha Ruth Prabhu

IIFA 2024: Ram Charan To Grace IIFA 2024 Along With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, And Samantha

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets Honoured With IIFA Utsavam Special Honour For Woman Of The Year In Indian Cinema

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets Honoured With IIFA Utsavam Special Honour For Woman Of The Year

Lifestyle

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

Allergic Reactions To Chocolate: What You Need To Know

Allergic Reactions To Chocolate: What You Need To Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox