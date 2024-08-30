In her first major interview since becoming the Democratic presidential nominee, Kamala Harris emphasized that her “values have not changed” despite shifts in some of her policy positions on issues such as fracking and immigration. Speaking with CNN’s Dana Bash, alongside her running mate Tim Walz, Harris stressed her commitment to governing for all Americans if elected in November and indicated she would consider appointing a Republican to her cabinet.

A clip released ahead of the interview showed Bash asking Harris if voters should “feel comfortable and confident that what you’re saying now is going to be your policy moving forward.” This question followed comments from her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, who referenced Harris’s 2019 stance on banning fracking, which she has since moderated.

Harris responded by stating, “I think the most important and most significant aspect of my policy perspective and decisions is my values have not changed.” She highlighted her long-standing belief in the urgency of addressing the climate crisis, stating, “I have always believed – and I have worked on it – that the climate crisis is real, that it is an urgent matter to which we should apply metrics that include holding ourselves to deadlines around time.”

On the topic of immigration, Harris reiterated her commitment to border security, saying, “My value around what we need to do to secure our border, that value has not changed.” She noted her experience as California’s attorney general, where she prosecuted transnational criminal organizations for various violations related to the illegal passage of goods and people.

The interview, set to air Thursday evening, is seen as a crucial moment for Harris as she seeks to solidify her position ahead of the November election. It comes after some criticism that she has been reluctant to face media scrutiny since replacing Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee on July 21. This marks her first significant media appearance since then, fulfilling her promise to do a major interview by the end of August.

Criticism of Harris’s perceived hesitation to engage with the media has been vocal among Republicans. Some have mocked her decision to conduct the interview with Walz by her side, suggesting it indicates a lack of confidence. However, others have pointed out that it is customary for presidential candidates to appear with their running mates during interviews.

The interview, filmed in Savannah, Georgia—a key battleground state—is expected to delve into Harris’s policy positions, which some critics argue have shifted since her unsuccessful bid for the Democratic nomination in 2020. The choice of CNN and Bash has also been criticized by Trump supporters, who argue that both are biased towards the Democratic party and unlikely to challenge Harris rigorously.

Harris’s ability to handle tough interviews has been questioned in the past, particularly after a challenging exchange with ABC’s Lester Holt in 2021 regarding her approach to the southern U.S. border. Her recent interview with Bash, set to air during a critical campaign stop in Georgia, will be closely watched as an indicator of her readiness to lead and handle the pressures of a presidential campaign.

As Harris faces scrutiny over her policy positions and campaign strategy, her interview represents a significant opportunity to clarify her stance on key issues and address concerns from both her supporters and critics.