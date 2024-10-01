Harris Voices Support for Biden’s Military Action in Response to Iranian Missile Attacks on Israel

Vice President Kamala Harris made an appearance in Washington, D.C., to express her strong backing for President Joe Biden's directive

Vice President Kamala Harris made an appearance in Washington, D.C., to express her strong backing for President Joe Biden’s directive to the U.S. military regarding recent missile strikes from Iran aimed at Israel.

During her statement, Harris remarked, “We are still assessing the impact, but initial indications suggest that, with our support, Israel has successfully repelled this attack.” She emphasized her unwavering commitment to ensuring that Israel maintains its capability to defend itself against threats from Iran.

Situation Briefing in the White House

Earlier today, Harris joined President Biden in the White House Situation Room to receive updates on the situation as Iran launched a significant number of missiles targeting Israel. Reports indicate that most of these missiles were intercepted mid-air, preventing any injuries or damage on the ground.

Harris further stated, “We will never hesitate to take whatever action is necessary to protect our interests against Iran,” reaffirming the U.S. administration’s resolve to stand by Israel during these challenging times.