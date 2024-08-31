Harris vs. Trump: A Deep Dive Into Contrasting Climate Change & Energy Visions Of Two Presendential Nominees

Kamala Harris emphasizes climate action as a key electoral issue, advocating for green energy and environmental protections, while Donald Trump pledges to dismantle Biden's climate policies and boost fossil fuel production.

Kamala Harris, during her acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention, briefly mentioned climate change while outlining the “fundamental freedoms” she believes are at stake in the election, such as the freedom to breathe clean air, drink clean water, and live free from pollution contributing to the climate crisis.

As vice president, Harris cast the deciding vote on the Inflation Reduction Act, a significant climate law initiated by President Joe Biden that passed with only Democratic support. Before becoming vice president, as a senator from California, she was an early proponent of the Green New Deal, which is a comprehensive set of proposals aimed at quickly transitioning the U.S. to fully green energy, strongly supported by the Democratic Party’s progressive faction.

Harris, a proven climate champion

In contrast, Donald Trump, during his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention, led chants of “drill, baby, drill” and pledged to dismantle what he calls the Biden administration’s “green new scam.” He has promised to increase the production of fossil fuels such as oil, natural gas, and coal and to repeal key aspects of the 2022 climate law.

At the RNC, Trump stated that the U.S. has more “liquid gold” under its feet than any other country, suggesting that the nation has a significant opportunity to profit from its energy resources.

Environmental groups, who largely support Harris, describe her as a “proven climate champion” who is prepared to confront Big Oil and build on Biden’s climate policies, which include promoting electric vehicles and reducing planet-warming emissions from coal-fired power plants.

On Paris Agreement

Trump, who has previously described climate change as a “hoax,” withdrew the U.S. from the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement and has pledged to do so again, dismissing the global plan to reduce carbon emissions as unenforceable and advantageous to China and other major polluters. He also plans to end wind subsidies included in the climate law and remove regulations imposed by the Biden administration aimed at enhancing the energy efficiency of lightbulbs, stoves, dishwashers, and shower heads.

Harris has emphasized the importance of the Paris Agreement in tackling climate change and protecting “our children’s future.” The U.S. rejoined the Paris Agreement shortly after Biden took office in 2021.

Democrats have implemented pishing regulations

Republicans argue that Biden and Harris have spent four years implementing “punishing regulations” that specifically target American energy while providing generous tax credits for electric vehicles and other green initiatives, which they claim cost taxpayers billions of dollars.

Senator John Barrasso, R-Wyo, stated that this “onslaught of overreaching and outrageous climate rules” would result in the shutdown of power plants and increase energy costs for families nationwide. He mentioned that Republicans would work to prevent these measures and advocate for solutions that protect air and water while fostering economic growth.

Democrats currently hold a clear advantage on the issue. More than half of U.S. adults reportedly trust Harris “a lot” or “some” regarding climate change efforts, according to an AP-NORC poll conducted in July. Approximately 7 in 10 express “not much” or no trust in Trump on the same matter, while fewer than half lack trust in Harris.

On Fracking and Offshore Drilling

During her brief 2020 presidential campaign, Harris expressed opposition to offshore drilling for oil and hydraulic fracturing, or fracking. She later clarified in an interview that, as vice president, she had not banned fracking and would not do so as president. Harris emphasized that it is possible to develop a thriving clean energy economy without banning fracking.

Researchers have observed that Harris’ shifting views suggest she is “trying to balance climate voters and industry supporters,” even as her campaign maintains “an adversarial stance” towards the oil and gas industry.

Harris and the Democrats have pointed to new regulations authorized by the climate law to raise royalties that oil and gas companies pay for drilling or mining on public lands. Harris has also backed initiatives to clean up old drilling sites and cap abandoned wells, which often release methane and other pollutants.

Trump, who aimed to repeal numerous environmental regulations during his presidency, advocates for the U.S. to achieve the cheapest energy and electricity globally. He proposes increasing oil drilling on public lands, providing tax incentives to oil, gas, and coal producers, and accelerating the approval of natural gas pipelines.

On Electric Vehicles

Trump has frequently criticized stringent new vehicle emissions standards imposed by Biden, inaccurately labeling them as an electric vehicle “mandate.” Environmental Protection Agency regulations introduced this spring target tailpipe emissions from cars and trucks, promoting — but not mandating — the sale of new electric vehicles to meet the standards.

Trump has argued that electric vehicle manufacturing would lead to job losses in the auto industry. Recently, however, he has softened his stance, suggesting support for “a very small slice” of electric vehicles.

The change follows an endorsement from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, which Trump mentioned during an August rally in Atlanta. Nonetheless, industry experts anticipate Trump will try to reverse Biden’s electric vehicle initiatives and repeal tax incentives that he claims benefit China.

Harris has not released a specific plan for electric vehicles but has been a strong supporter of them as vice president. At a 2022 event in Seattle, she highlighted roughly $1 billion in federal grants to buy about 2,500 “clean” school buses. She noted that these grants and other federal climate programs aim to create a healthier future for children and protect the planet.

On Climate Law and Jobs

Harris has focused on implementing the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law enacted in 2021 and the climate provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act, which allocated nearly $375 billion in financial incentives for electric vehicles, clean energy projects, and manufacturing.

According to the Energy Department, over 250,000 energy jobs were created by American manufacturers last year under Biden and Harris, with clean energy accounting for more than half of those jobs.

Trump and his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, criticize climate spending as a “money grab” for environmental groups and argue that it will shift American jobs to China and other countries while increasing energy costs domestically. Vance has expressed the opinion that Harris prioritizes climate change over inflation concerns.

