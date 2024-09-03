Harris’s Accent Compared To Looney Tunes’ Foghorn Leghorn Draws Criticism As Cringe and Fake

During a Labor Day rally in Detroit, Michigan, Vice President Kamala Harris sparked a wave of criticism and viral attention for what many perceived as a new and cringeworthy accent. As she spoke to rally attendees in support of blue-collar union workers, Harris’ accent noticeably shifted, leading to a mix of mockery and disapproval.

In her speech, Harris expressed appreciation for union workers, highlighting their contributions to workers’ rights, including paid time off and vacation days. However, her evolving dialect drew comparisons to the cartoon character Foghorn Leghorn, with some observers calling her speech phony.

The reaction was swift on social media, with conservative commentator Johnny MAGA sharing a video clip and accusing Harris of being disingenuous. Stephen Miller, former senior advisor to President Trump, criticized her for adopting multiple accents in recent weeks, pointing out that she had not used this particular accent before. Podcast host Gad Saad echoed similar sentiments, labeling Harris’ behavior as inauthentic.

GOP strategist Matt Whitlock commented that Harris seems to view politics as a performance, suggesting that her accent changes reflect a broader pattern of shifting political personas. He remarked that Harris appears to switch between accents and positions based on her audience, from a moderate persona in Detroit to a more liberal stance in San Francisco.

The Trump campaign highlighted the issue, with the account Libs of TikTok describing the accent as “off the charts” in terms of fakeness. Additional criticism emerged when it was noted that Harris delivered the same speech in Pittsburgh later the same day without the accent, further fueling allegations of inauthenticity.

Harris has faced scrutiny in the past for altering her accent based on her audience, including a Southern accent at a rally in Atlanta and a French accent during a COVID lab tour. This latest incident has only added to ongoing discussions about her authenticity and political persona.

