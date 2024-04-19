Harry Triumphs In High Court Battle: Tabloid Left In Tight Spot Amid Settlement Buzz

Prince Harry has emerged victorious in the latest High Court battle against News Group Newspapers (NGN), the publisher of The Sun, over allegations of unlawful information gathering. NGN’s attempt to delay a potential full High Court trial was unsuccessful.

The Duke of Sussex claims that journalists and private investigators employed by NGN targeted him. This case is one of 42 ongoing cases against the publisher, with a full trial scheduled for January next year.

NGN had requested a more limited preliminary trial to determine whether the cases were filed within the legal timeframe.

However, Justice Fancourt rejected this plea, expressing apprehensions about the potential escalation of costs and prolonged delays, possibly spanning up to two years.

NGN’s legal representatives advocated for a trial specifically aimed at resolving the timing matter, suggesting that it could result in the dismissal of certain claims due to being “time-barred.”

Harry and his legal team opposed this approach, arguing that it would be “highly disruptive and prejudicial” and could cause “substantial delay”.

The judge observed that NGN’s request was made “late,” and opting for a narrower initial trial could lead to unnecessary legal expenses and additional delays. He deemed it more prudent to continue with the scheduled January 2025 trial, where the timing of claims would still be addressed.

During Wednesday’s hearing, it was disclosed that the Duke might encounter pressure to settle his claim due to the potential risks of exorbitant legal costs. This scenario mirrors the challenges faced by actress Sienna Miller and actor Hugh Grant, both of whom ultimately settled their cases.