Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Harvard Asks Judge to Unfreeze $2.5 Billion in Blocked Research Funds Amid Ongoing Battle With Trump Administration

Harvard University is fighting back in court after the Trump administration froze $2.5 billion in research funding, a move the university claims is illegal and politically motivated. In a legal filing on Monday, Harvard asked a federal judge in Boston to issue a summary judgment to release the blocked money

Harvard University is fighting back in court after the Trump administration froze $2.5 billion in research funding, a move the university claims is illegal and politically motivated. In a legal filing on Monday, Harvard asked a federal judge in Boston to issue a summary judgment to release the blocked money without needing a full trial.

This legal request is part of a broader lawsuit Harvard filed in April, accusing the Trump administration of violating the university’s rights to free speech and acting in an arbitrary and unfair way.

Nearly 1,000 Projects Affected

Harvard’s filing details the severe impact the freeze has had on its research programs. According to the university, since April 14, it has received 957 separate orders from the government demanding a freeze on funding. These funds were supposed to support crucial research into national security, cancer, infectious diseases, and more.

Some of the blocked grants include:

  • $88 million for pediatric HIV research

  • $12 million to help the Defense Department detect new biological threats

  • $8 million to study dark energy in space

Harvard warned that the freeze could destroy vital scientific work, including ongoing studies on cancer, Parkinson’s disease, and emerging infectious diseases.

Trump’s Pressure on Universities

President Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to overhaul what he calls “woke” elite institutions like Harvard. He’s accused the university—and others like it—of promoting leftist ideologies and fostering antisemitism on campus.

The funding freeze is one of several actions the Trump administration has taken against Harvard. In Monday’s court filing, Harvard pointed out that it was targeted after it refused to comply with a White House list of demands. The administration has not publicly released the contents of that list.

While the Trump administration did not immediately respond to requests for comment, Trump has said he wants to “force change” at elite schools across the country.

Judge Will Hear Arguments in July

The case is being overseen by U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs, who has scheduled oral arguments for July 21. A summary judgment would allow her to rule on the case without a full trial, as long as she finds there are no major facts in dispute.

If Harvard wins, the blocked funding could be released immediately, helping restart critical research programs that have been on hold for months.

Investigations Into Harvard Continue

Alongside the funding freeze, the Trump administration has launched multiple investigations into Harvard. Some are focused on whether the university has adequately protected Jewish students and faculty, particularly after pro-Palestinian protests erupted on campus following the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel and Israel’s response in Gaza.

Other probes are examining:

  • Alleged discrimination based on sex and gender

  • The university’s ties to foreign governments

  • Harvard’s treatment of international students

Last month, the administration revoked Harvard’s authority to enroll international students, though a judge has temporarily blocked that action after Harvard filed another lawsuit.

Universities Say Free Speech Is Under Threat

Harvard and other major universities have argued that these aggressive moves from the Trump administration are attacks on academic freedom and free speech. They say the pressure campaign puts the future of higher education at risk and undermines the independence of research and teaching in the U.S.

“This is not just about Harvard,” a university spokesperson said previously. “It’s about protecting the freedom of all academic institutions to pursue knowledge without political interference.”

ALSO READ: Trump Administration To Mandate Social Media Screening For All Foreign Students, Puts New Student Visa Interviews On Hold

