Harvard University has said the Trump administration is “doubling down” on its demands after a letter, reportedly sent without proper authorization, outlined “far-reaching expectations” for the institution, Reuters reported on Sunday. The letter, which was received by the university on April 11, came before senior officials in President Donald Trump’s administration had approved or even authorised its release, according to a New York Times report published on Friday.

The letter, sent by government lawyers, set forth a series of demands that Harvard rejected, while arguing that those would force the Ivy League university to relinquish control over critical areas such as hiring, admissions and academic instruction, the Reuters report said. Three days after receiving the letter, Harvard made it clear that it would not comply with the administration’s requests.

Subsequently, the Trump administration froze $2.3 billion in federal funding to Harvard and threatened to revoke the university’s tax-exempt status, among other punitive measures, multiple US media outlets reported. The administration, reports suggest, also demanded that Harvard provide detailed information regarding its foreign student body, faculty and international connections.

“Even assuming the administration now wishes to take back its litany of breathtakingly intrusive demands, it appears to have doubled down on those demands through its deeds in recent days. Actions speak louder than words”, a Harvard spokesperson said, according to Reuters.

The conflict has its roots in the widespread scrutiny of American universities by the Trump administration, particularly over allegations that some schools mishandled pro-Palestinian protests and allowed antisemitism to spread on their campuses. The White House has consistently criticized higher education institutions for fostering what it deems a “liberal bias” and mishandling sensitive political issues.

Harvard University, the Trump administration claims, has failed to sufficiently address certain political dynamics on campus, including protests related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

According to the Reuters report, the letter sent on April 11 followed an earlier communication on April 3, in which the administration outlined a list of demands for Harvard to meet if it wished to continue receiving federal funds. These demands included banning mask mandates, discontinuing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs, and increasing cooperation with law enforcement.

However, the April 11 letter, signed by officials from the U.S. Departments of Education, Health and Human Services, and the General Services Administration, expanded upon these requests. It urged the university to cease its recognition of some pro-Palestinian student groups and demanded that Harvard report foreign students found in violation of university policies to federal authorities, the report said.

