‘We Won’t Be Bullied’: Harvard Defies Trump Unlike Columbia, Risks $9B in Showdown Over Campus Protest Crackdown

In a sharp rebuke to the Trump administration, Harvard University has refused to comply with sweeping federal demands tied to pro-Palestinian campus protests. The move risks up to $9 billion in funding but affirms Harvard's stand on academic freedom and institutional autonomy.

Harvard University announced Monday that it will not comply with demands from the Trump administration, which had placed the institution under scrutiny over allegations of antisemitism related to pro-Palestinian protests on its campus. The administration also threatened to withhold up to $9 billion in government funding unless the university agrees to a list of stipulations.

“No government—regardless of which party is in power—should dictate what private universities can teach, whom they can admit and hire, and which areas of study and inquiry they can pursue.” – President Alan Garber https://t.co/6cQQpcJVTd — Harvard University (@Harvard) April 14, 2025

Harvard Stands Firm on Its Independence

Harvard University made clear its refusal to accept the Trump administration’s demands, emphasizing that it will not compromise its “independence or its constitutional rights.” The university’s legal team expressed this position in a letter to the U.S. Department of Education and other officials in the Trump administration.

“Neither Harvard nor any other private university can allow itself to be taken over by the federal government,” stated the letter, which was signed by Harvard’s attorneys.

The letter further emphasized the university’s stance on academic freedom and autonomy, underlining that no government, regardless of which political party is in power, should be able to dictate the educational policies or the areas of study at a private institution like Harvard.

Harvard President Voices Opposition

Harvard’s president, Alan Garber, also spoke out against the government’s demands. In a note to the Harvard community, Garber said, “No government — regardless of which party is in power — should dictate what private universities can teach, whom they can admit and hire, and which areas of study and inquiry they can pursue.”

Garber acknowledged that while some of the demands from the administration were aimed at combating antisemitism, he pointed out that the majority of the requirements appeared to be direct attempts at regulating the “intellectual conditions” at the university. “Although some of the demands outlined by the government are aimed at combating antisemitism, the majority represent direct governmental regulation of the ‘intellectual conditions’ at Harvard,” Garber wrote.

The Trump Administration’s Demands

The rejection came after the Trump administration issued a list of demands to Harvard as part of its review of the university’s eligibility for federal funding. Among the administration’s requests were the elimination of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, and the screening of international students for potential support of terrorism, antisemitism, and hostility toward American values and institutions as outlined in the U.S. Constitution and Declaration of Independence.

These demands were part of the administration’s broader push to crack down on DEI programs at colleges and universities across the country.

Columbia University’s Compliance

Harvard’s defiance follows a different path taken by Columbia University earlier in March. The Trump administration had threatened to cut $400 million in funding to Columbia over how the university handled antisemitism related to campus protests. In response, Columbia agreed to implement several policy changes, including a ban on masks at protests and allowing campus police to make arrests. The university also announced the creation of new leadership to review its curriculum in departments such as Middle Eastern, South Asian, and African Studies, as well as the Center for Palestine Studies.

In addition to these measures, Columbia University has empowered its campus police, with 36 officers now authorized to arrest students or remove them from campus when deemed necessary.

