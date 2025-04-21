Home
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
  Harvard Sues Trump Administration Over Federal Funding Threats

Harvard Sues Trump Administration Over Federal Funding Threats

The controversy escalated after the Joint Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism, established under the Trump administration, announced a massive freeze in funding to Harvard.

Harvard Sues Trump Administration Over Federal Funding Threats

Harvard University is suing President Donald Trump's administration


Harvard University has initiated legal action against former President Donald Trump’s administration for allegedly threatening to withhold billions in federal funding unless the institution complied with a list of controversial demands.

The university filed the lawsuit in Massachusetts federal court, asserting that the federal government’s threats are both unlawful and beyond its legal authority. The suit aims to prevent the funding freeze from being enforced.

Harvard President Condemns Government Overreach

In an open letter published on Harvard’s official website, Harvard President Alan Garber denounced the administration’s actions, labeling them as an attempt to impose “unprecedented and improper control” over the institution.

Garber revealed that the federal government had already frozen $2.2 billion in grants and warned of freezing another $1 billion, launching investigations into the university’s operations, and even threatening to revoke its 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status.

“These moves have serious consequences for our students, staff, researchers, and the global reputation of U.S. higher education,” Garber emphasized.

Trump Administration’s Joint Task Force Cited in Funding Freeze

The controversy escalated after the Joint Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism, established under the Trump administration, announced a massive freeze in funding to Harvard. This includes halting $2.2 billion in grants and $60 million in contract values.

This move came after Harvard’s refusal to accept a set of federal terms that the administration demanded in a letter dated April 14. In response, Garber affirmed that Harvard “will not surrender its independence or constitutional rights.”

Defending Academic Autonomy and Constitutional Freedoms
In his lawsuit announcement, Garber reaffirmed Harvard’s stance: “We stand for the values that have made American higher education a global leader. We believe that universities can uphold legal responsibilities and fulfill their societal role without excessive government interference.”

