Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Harvard Sues Trump Administration Over Threats to Freeze $2.2 Billion in Federal Grants and Research Funding Amid Bias Report Demands

Harvard Sues Trump Administration Over Threats to Freeze $2.2 Billion in Federal Grants and Research Funding Amid Bias Report Demands

The lawsuit also references other major universities that have recently faced abrupt federal funding cuts. Harvard alleges that the government’s actions are part of a broader attempt to reshape academic institutions using financial leverage.

Harvard Sues Trump Administration Over Threats to Freeze $2.2 Billion in Federal Grants and Research Funding Amid Bias Report Demands


Harvard University filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration on Monday, accusing it of threatening to freeze more than $2.2 billion in grants and contracts in an effort to exert control over academic decisions. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Massachusetts, claims the government’s actions represent an “unprecedented and improper” attempt to pressure the university. University President Alan M. Garber stated that the actions would result in “severe and long-lasting” consequences. The Trump administration recently demanded Harvard provide all reports on antisemitism and anti-Muslim bias generated since October 2023, arguing the university failed to address antisemitic speech on campus.

University Responds To Federal Demands

President Garber addressed the government’s demands in a public statement, saying, “As a Jew and as an American, I know very well that there are valid concerns about rising antisemitism.” He added that the administration should legally engage with the university rather than dictate “whom we hire and what we teach.” Harvard officials argue that the government’s efforts are designed to pressure the university into making changes that undermine academic freedom and institutional autonomy.

Broader Impact On Higher Education

The lawsuit also references other major universities that have recently faced abrupt federal funding cuts. Harvard alleges that the government’s actions are part of a broader attempt to reshape academic institutions using financial leverage. According to reports, the Trump administration has demanded Harvard eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, ban masks at campus protests, implement merit-based hiring and admissions policies, and reduce the influence of faculty and administrators.

Potential Loss Of Health Research Funding

In addition to the $2.2 billion under threat, the Wall Street Journal reported that another $1 billion in federal health research contracts could be withheld. The lawsuit follows public criticism from President Donald Trump, who labeled Harvard’s hiring practices “woke” and “Radical Left.” He called the university a “joke” and stated it should not appear on any list of the “World’s Great Universities or Colleges.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

(With Input From ANI)

Also Read: Tears of Joy! Watch Ayush Mhatre’s Emotional IPL Debut For CSK That Moved His Cousin To Tears

Filed under

donald trump Trump Administration

newsx

Gujarat Titans Star Sai Kishore Defends Rashid Khan, Takes Jib At Commentators, ‘We Don’t Doubt...
PM Modi is set for a quic

PM Modi Heads to Saudi Arabia; Says Ties with “Brother” Crown Prince Are Stronger Than...
newsx

Indefinite Sitting Protest Begins In West Bengal By The Teachers, Demands To Release 2016 SSC...
The Supreme Court is set

Supreme Court To Hear New Plea For President’s Rule In West Bengal
newsx

Kerala Declares Three-Day State Mourning Over Pope Francis’ Demise
Stock Market Today: Flat

Stock Market Today: Flat Opening, Big Quarterly Earnings Ahead—Top Stocks to Watch Now!
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Gujarat Titans Star Sai Kishore Defends Rashid Khan, Takes Jib At Commentators, ‘We Don’t Doubt His Abilities’

Gujarat Titans Star Sai Kishore Defends Rashid Khan, Takes Jib At Commentators, ‘We Don’t Doubt...

PM Modi Heads to Saudi Arabia; Says Ties with “Brother” Crown Prince Are Stronger Than Ever

PM Modi Heads to Saudi Arabia; Says Ties with “Brother” Crown Prince Are Stronger Than...

Indefinite Sitting Protest Begins In West Bengal By The Teachers, Demands To Release 2016 SSC List

Indefinite Sitting Protest Begins In West Bengal By The Teachers, Demands To Release 2016 SSC...

Supreme Court To Hear New Plea For President’s Rule In West Bengal

Supreme Court To Hear New Plea For President’s Rule In West Bengal

Kerala Declares Three-Day State Mourning Over Pope Francis’ Demise

Kerala Declares Three-Day State Mourning Over Pope Francis’ Demise

Entertainment

Actor Mahesh Babu Summoned By ED In Alleged Money Laundering Case

Actor Mahesh Babu Summoned By ED In Alleged Money Laundering Case

Who Is ​Shine Tom Chacko’s First Wife? Actor Arrested In Drug Case Got Divorced, Later Got Engaged To Model Thanuja Only To Be Single Again

Who Is ​Shine Tom Chacko’s First Wife? Actor Arrested In Drug Case Got Divorced, Later

Who is Pravasthi Aradhya? Singer Accuses Oscar-Winning MM Keeravani And Other Padutha Teeyaga Judges Of Harassment And Biasness

Who is Pravasthi Aradhya? Singer Accuses Oscar-Winning MM Keeravani And Other Padutha Teeyaga Judges Of Harassment

Will The Oscars Reject Movies If Made By Using AI? New Rules Come In Force As 2026 Dates Are Announced

Will The Oscars Reject Movies If Made By Using AI? New Rules Come In Force

Who Is Kristen Stewart’s Wife? Actress Quietly Gets Married To Dylan Meyer In An Intimate LA Wedding

Who Is Kristen Stewart’s Wife? Actress Quietly Gets Married To Dylan Meyer In An Intimate

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave