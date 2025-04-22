Harvard Sues Trump Administration Over Threats to Freeze $2.2 Billion in Federal Grants and Research Funding Amid Bias Report Demands

The lawsuit also references other major universities that have recently faced abrupt federal funding cuts. Harvard alleges that the government’s actions are part of a broader attempt to reshape academic institutions using financial leverage.

Harvard University filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration on Monday, accusing it of threatening to freeze more than $2.2 billion in grants and contracts in an effort to exert control over academic decisions. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Massachusetts, claims the government’s actions represent an “unprecedented and improper” attempt to pressure the university. University President Alan M. Garber stated that the actions would result in “severe and long-lasting” consequences. The Trump administration recently demanded Harvard provide all reports on antisemitism and anti-Muslim bias generated since October 2023, arguing the university failed to address antisemitic speech on campus.

University Responds To Federal Demands

President Garber addressed the government’s demands in a public statement, saying, “As a Jew and as an American, I know very well that there are valid concerns about rising antisemitism.” He added that the administration should legally engage with the university rather than dictate “whom we hire and what we teach.” Harvard officials argue that the government’s efforts are designed to pressure the university into making changes that undermine academic freedom and institutional autonomy.

Broader Impact On Higher Education

The lawsuit also references other major universities that have recently faced abrupt federal funding cuts. Harvard alleges that the government’s actions are part of a broader attempt to reshape academic institutions using financial leverage. According to reports, the Trump administration has demanded Harvard eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, ban masks at campus protests, implement merit-based hiring and admissions policies, and reduce the influence of faculty and administrators.

Potential Loss Of Health Research Funding

In addition to the $2.2 billion under threat, the Wall Street Journal reported that another $1 billion in federal health research contracts could be withheld. The lawsuit follows public criticism from President Donald Trump, who labeled Harvard’s hiring practices “woke” and “Radical Left.” He called the university a “joke” and stated it should not appear on any list of the “World’s Great Universities or Colleges.”

