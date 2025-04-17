Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has threatened to revoke Harvard University’s certification to enroll international students, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing the agency. Here is why it matters and how it could affect the future of international students at the Ivy League institution:

What’s Happening?

According to the DHS release, Noem “wrote a scathing letter demanding detailed records on Harvard’s foreign student visa holders’ illegal and violent activities by April 30, 2025, or face immediate loss of Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) certification”, a certification deemed essential for issuing student visa documents.

If revoked, Harvard would no longer be able to admit foreign students under U.S. visa programs.

What Led to This Clash?

The DHS claimed Harvard is harboring international students involved in “illegal and violent activities”, the CNN report said.

A letter from the DHS has reportedly sought records on: Visa holders involved in “known threats to other students or university personnel” “Obstruction of the school’s learning environment”, and Disciplinary actions taken by the varsity “as a result of making threats to other students or populations or participating in protests,” The Crimson reported.



The letter further stated that “it is a privilege to have foreign students attend Harvard University, not a guarantee,” CNN reported, citing the school newspaper.

What’s at Stake?

An estimated total of around 6,793 international students—27.2% of Harvard’s current student body — could be impacted.

Additionally, the revocation of SEVP certification would significantly hurt Harvard’s global academic reach.

According to the CNN report, the DHS has already cancelled two federal grants worth $2.7 million to Harvard.

How Has Harvard Responded?

The university’s lawyers have written to the government that the varsity “will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights”, The Associated Press reported.

“If federal action is taken against a member of our community, we expect it will be based on clear evidence, follow established legal procedures, and respect the constitutional rights afforded to all individuals”, a Harvard spokesperson said in a statement, according to CNN.

According to the AP report, Harvard has argued that the government’s demands violate the First Amendment and academic freedom.

“No government — regardless of which party is in power — should dictate what private universities can teach, whom they can admit and hire, and which areas of study and inquiry they can pursue,” Harvard President Alan Garber reportedly wrote in a campus message.

Academic Freedom vs. Government Control?

The move comes as part of the Trump administration’s push to reshape higher education by: Banning DEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion) programs Enforcing merit-based admissions and Reportedly revoking visas for students and faculty linked to protests



Neither Harvard nor any other private university can allow itself to be taken over by the federal government, AP quoted Harvard’s lawyers as saying.

Funding Freeze: A Power Play?

Meanwhile, the administration has frozen more than $2.2 billion in federal grants and $60 million in contracts to Harvard.

Harvard’s $53 billion endowment – the largest in the nation—could sustain it temporarily, but federal funds are critical for research and operations, the AP report said.

Trump has threatened to strip Harvard of its tax-exempt status, “if it keeps pushing political, ideological, and terrorist inspired/supporting ‘Sickness?’”

Former President Barack Obama has backed Harvard, calling its stand a rejection of the government’s “ham-handed attempt to stifle academic freedom.” Some conservatives too, have also urged the university to follow Hillsdale College’s model by rejecting federal funds altogether.

What It Means for International Students

If the SEVP certification is revoked: International students currently enrolled may lose their visa status. Future admissions for foreign students would halt. Harvard’s global academic appeal could take a significant hit.



What’s Next?

The DHS has set April 30 as the deadline for Harvard to provide requested records.

This effectively means that a legal showdown is likely — lawsuits could follow from Harvard and other universities.

Subsequently, a potential domino effect could see other elite colleges taking a similar stance and/or facing similar scrutiny.

(With inputs from CNN and The Associated Press)