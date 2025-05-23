Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Harvard University Faces 72-Hour Deadline: Meet 6 Demands Or Lose All Rights To Enroll Foreign Nationals

Harvard University Faces 72-Hour Deadline: Meet 6 Demands Or Lose All Rights To Enroll Foreign Nationals

The Trump administration’s directive focused on protest activity, disciplinary records, and alleged threats involving non-immigrant students comes amid escalating scrutiny over campus unrest.

Harvard University Faces 72-Hour Deadline: Meet 6 Demands Or Lose All Rights To Enroll Foreign Nationals

Harvard University has been given a strict 72-hour ultimatum by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to comply with six conditions or face a permanent ban from enrolling international students under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP).


Harvard University has been given a strict 72-hour ultimatum by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to comply with six conditions or face a permanent ban from enrolling international students under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP). The Trump administration’s move has thrown thousands of foreign students including nearly 800 from Indiainto legal uncertainty.

The DHS has temporarily revoked Harvard’s SEVP certification, meaning the university can no longer admit or sponsor students on F-1 or J-1 visas. This impacts approximately 6,800 international students, nearly a quarter of Harvard’s student population.

The government’s directive outlines six specific demands:

  1. Submit all records (formal/informal, including video and audio) of any illegal activity involving non-immigrant students over the past five years.

    Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  2. Provide documentation of any dangerous or violent behavior by non-immigrant students within the same period.

  3. Turn over evidence of threats made by non-immigrant students against others on or off campus.

  4. Share records involving deprivation of rights or liberties involving international students and the wider university community.

  5. Submit all disciplinary records related to international students from the past five years.

  6. Provide audio/video evidence of any protest activity involving non-immigrant students since 2019.

Failure to meet these requirements within 72 hours could result in a permanent SEVP decertification, making Harvard ineligible to host foreign students and jeopardizing the immigration status of those currently enrolled.

The crackdown follows heightened tensions between Harvard and the federal government, particularly around campus protests and what federal officials have called a rise in “campus antisemitism.” The demand to turn over protest footage has sparked concern among civil liberties advocates, who warn it may infringe on students’ rights to free speech and assembly.

International students now face a stark choice: transfer to another SEVP-certified institution or risk deportation due to the loss of legal student status in the U.S. Harvard has not yet issued a formal statement on whether it will comply with the demands.

ALSO READ: Iran–US Nuclear Negotiations: A Critical Juncture

Filed under

Harvard international students SEVP certification revoked

The Anti-Terrorism Squad

How Was This Pak Spy Accessing Indian Intelligence Reports To Send To Pakistan?
Kyiv came under heavy Rus

Kyiv Rocked by Massive Russian Drone and Missile Attack After Major Prisoner Swap
India has strongly critic

‘20,000 Indians Killed In Terrorist Attacks’: India Hits Back at Pakistan Over Indus Treaty Row...
EAM S. Jaishankar, while

EAM Jaishankar Outlines Vision for Stronger India-Germany Ties Over Next 25 Years
Chhonzin Angmo made histo

Who Is Chhonzin Angmo? Tribal Woman from Himachal Becomes First Visually-Impaired Indian Woman to Conquer...
The European Union has re

Trump’s 50% Tariff Threat Draws EU Pushback as the Bloc Calls for ‘Respect Not Threats’...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

How Was This Pak Spy Accessing Indian Intelligence Reports To Send To Pakistan?

How Was This Pak Spy Accessing Indian Intelligence Reports To Send To Pakistan?

Kyiv Rocked by Massive Russian Drone and Missile Attack After Major Prisoner Swap

Kyiv Rocked by Massive Russian Drone and Missile Attack After Major Prisoner Swap

‘20,000 Indians Killed In Terrorist Attacks’: India Hits Back at Pakistan Over Indus Treaty Row At UN After Terror Attack in Pahalgam

‘20,000 Indians Killed In Terrorist Attacks’: India Hits Back at Pakistan Over Indus Treaty Row...

EAM Jaishankar Outlines Vision for Stronger India-Germany Ties Over Next 25 Years

EAM Jaishankar Outlines Vision for Stronger India-Germany Ties Over Next 25 Years

Who Is Chhonzin Angmo? Tribal Woman from Himachal Becomes First Visually-Impaired Indian Woman to Conquer Mt Everest

Who Is Chhonzin Angmo? Tribal Woman from Himachal Becomes First Visually-Impaired Indian Woman to Conquer...

Entertainment

Day 11 Highlights From Cannes 2025: Glamour, Applause, and Rule-Breakers

Day 11 Highlights From Cannes 2025: Glamour, Applause, and Rule-Breakers

Harry Potter Actor Stanislav Yanevski Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Harry Potter Actor Stanislav Yanevski Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Veteran Actor Moushumi Chatterjee Recalls Rajesh Khanna’s Inappropriate Remark

Veteran Actor Moushumi Chatterjee Recalls Rajesh Khanna’s Inappropriate Remark

Paris Court Convicts Kim Kardashian Robbery Gang, But No Jail Time Ordered

Paris Court Convicts Kim Kardashian Robbery Gang, But No Jail Time Ordered

After Postponing Her Cannes Debut, Alia Bhatt Finally Hits The Red Carpet- See First Glimpse Here!

After Postponing Her Cannes Debut, Alia Bhatt Finally Hits The Red Carpet- See First Glimpse

Lifestyle

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’