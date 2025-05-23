Harvard University Faces 72-Hour Deadline: Meet 6 Demands Or Lose All Rights To Enroll Foreign Nationals

The Trump administration’s directive focused on protest activity, disciplinary records, and alleged threats involving non-immigrant students comes amid escalating scrutiny over campus unrest.

Harvard University has been given a strict 72-hour ultimatum by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to comply with six conditions or face a permanent ban from enrolling international students under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP). The Trump administration’s move has thrown thousands of foreign students including nearly 800 from Indiainto legal uncertainty.

The DHS has temporarily revoked Harvard’s SEVP certification, meaning the university can no longer admit or sponsor students on F-1 or J-1 visas. This impacts approximately 6,800 international students, nearly a quarter of Harvard’s student population.

The government’s directive outlines six specific demands:

Submit all records (formal/informal, including video and audio) of any illegal activity involving non-immigrant students over the past five years. Advertisement · Scroll to continue Provide documentation of any dangerous or violent behavior by non-immigrant students within the same period. Turn over evidence of threats made by non-immigrant students against others on or off campus. Share records involving deprivation of rights or liberties involving international students and the wider university community. Submit all disciplinary records related to international students from the past five years. Provide audio/video evidence of any protest activity involving non-immigrant students since 2019.

Failure to meet these requirements within 72 hours could result in a permanent SEVP decertification, making Harvard ineligible to host foreign students and jeopardizing the immigration status of those currently enrolled.

The crackdown follows heightened tensions between Harvard and the federal government, particularly around campus protests and what federal officials have called a rise in “campus antisemitism.” The demand to turn over protest footage has sparked concern among civil liberties advocates, who warn it may infringe on students’ rights to free speech and assembly.

International students now face a stark choice: transfer to another SEVP-certified institution or risk deportation due to the loss of legal student status in the U.S. Harvard has not yet issued a formal statement on whether it will comply with the demands.

