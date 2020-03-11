Harvey Weinstein, Hollywood's one of the most powerful personalities, was jailed for 23 years in trail for 2 sexual assault cases on Wednesday.

Hollywood ace filmmaker Harvey Weinstein, who was found guilty in sexual assault cases trial, has been sentenced to 23 years in prison by a New York court on Wednesday, March 11.

The 67-year-old producer, who appeared in court on a wheelchair, urged court for mercy stating even the minimum sentence of 5 years would be like life imprisonment for him.

But the prosecutors pushed for the harsher punishment as he abused women for lifetime and doesn’t even feel remorse for his wrong doings.

While Weinstein, who addressed the court for the first time since the trail started, said he had deep remorse but confused by the situation and whatever happened.

Since October 2017, the day matter came to limelight, dozens of women levelled sexual misconduct allegations against him including rape charges.

However, Weinstein consistently has been dening the wrongdoings and it was the first time that charges made it to a trial.

Reports said filmmaker was convicted under first-degree criminal sexual act against Miriam Haley, his production assistant, in 2006 and of the third-level rape charges of actor Jessica Mann in 2013.

Meanwhile, the court acquitted him in predatory sexual assault, which could have been the most serious offences and could have pushed his punishment for even a longer term.

During the trail today, all 6 women, who levelled sexual assault allegations against him were sitting together in solidarity to each other.

Weinstein still has to face other rape and sexual assault cases in Los Angeles, said reports.

