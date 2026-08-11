Has Iran Hacked Water Systems in the US? What We Know About The 7-State Cyberattacks

A wave of cyberattacks on US water infrastructure has raised fresh concerns over the security of critical public services. In late July, Minnesota reported that at least 30 municipal water systems had faced a “coordinated cyberattack”. The incidents were followed by an FBI warning about attacks on water and wastewater facilities in at least seven US states.

The attacks caused operational disruptions. They also exposed gaps in the digital systems used to manage water services. Since then, Georgia, New Jersey and South Dakota have reported similar incidents. It remains unclear whether these cases are linked to the seven states mentioned by the FBI.

How US Water Systems Work

The water supply network in the US is extensive and complicated. According to government statistics, there are 152,000 public drinking water utilities in the country and over 16,000 wastewater treatment plants.

The water is extracted from lakes, rivers, reservoirs, or underground aquifers. The electric pumps transport water to the water treatment plants, where it undergoes filtration and disinfection.

The treated water is then distributed to households, commercial establishments, schools, and other public establishments via pipelines. Given the extent of water supply systems, many of them use digital technologies for control and monitoring purposes.

How Hackers Can Target Water Utilities

Hackers are increasingly looking at internet-connected systems used at water facilities. According to a CNN report, attackers are targeting internet-facing programmable logic controllers, or PLCs. These devices help control industrial equipment and monitor key functions.

PLCs can track water pressure, chemical dosing and other processes. Workers can operate them through dashboards connected by wired networks, radio, cellular links or the internet.

William Akoto, Assistant Professor of Global Security at American University, explained that attackers can scan internet addresses for exposed controllers and remote-access systems. They may then try default or stolen passwords. They can also exploit unpatched software or poorly configured remote-access services. Once inside, attackers could change passwords, issue commands or attempt to modify controller software.

Is Iran Behind The US Water Attacks?

The possible role of Iranian hackers remains under investigation. US officials are reportedly examining whether the attacks could be linked to Iranian cyber actors. However, officials have cautioned that the assessment could change as more technical evidence emerges.

The Trump administration initially pointed towards hackers allegedly aligned with Iran. But the US government has not formally attributed the attacks to Tehran. Trump also questioned the Iran theory while speaking at a cabinet meeting.

“They like to say, “Oh, it’s Iran.” Iran should be so lucky. Iran’s got bigger problems than worrying about Minnesota,” he said. Investigators are also examining whether another actor may have copied Iranian tactics to confuse authorities.

Why Water Cyberattacks Are A Serious Threat

There is currently no indication that the attacks made drinking water unsafe across the affected systems. However, some incidents caused disruptions. In certain cases, workers had to use manual controls. Precautionary boil-water advisories were also issued. Experts say the bigger concern could be public trust.

“They’re attacking our trust in our government to be able to deliver basic services in a time when, you know, you’ve got a deeply divided country over the war,” former acting White House Deputy National Cyber Director Jake Braun told the BBC.

How Can US Water Systems Be Protected?

Experts say one key step is reducing direct internet access to controllers and operating dashboards. After the Minnesota incidents, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency urged water utilities to place such systems behind properly configured firewalls and other security measures.

These water utilities can also use secure gateways or VPNs when remote access is needed. Other ways to reduce risks are strong authentication, limited user access and regular software update can reduce risks further. According to experts, changing default passwords and disabling unused remote-access services can also help.

Operational networks should be separated from email and other business systems. This can make it harder for attackers to move across a utility’s network.

Regular backups are also important. Utilities should maintain controller backups, monitor remote access and regularly practise restoring systems and operating them manually. The recent attacks have highlighted a growing challenge for the US. Protecting water infrastructure now means protecting both physical facilities and the digital systems that keep them running.