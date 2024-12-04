Home
Thursday, December 5, 2024
Has The Brian Thompson’s Killer Been Identified? The Masked Gunman Now Has $10,000 Reward On His Head

The NYPD is working with the U.S. Marshals Service and the FBI to track down the suspect. Investigators are also focusing on Thompson’s recent interactions and movements by accessing his hotel room and examining his phone for clues.

Has The Brian Thompson’s Killer Been Identified? The Masked Gunman Now Has $10,000 Reward On His Head

A suspect remains at large following the fatal shooting of Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, in a “brazen” and targeted attack outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel on Wednesday. The shooting occurred as Thompson was en route to an investor conference.

Targeted Attack Outside Hilton Hotel

The masked gunman is believed to have been lying in wait outside the Hilton hotel when the attack occurred. According to police, the shooter arrived about five minutes before Thompson and executed a premeditated attack around 6:40 a.m. The suspect approached from behind, shot Thompson in the chest, and continued to fire as Thompson fell to the ground. Witnesses reported seeing the gunman walk closer to Thompson before fleeing the scene.

Following the shooting, police recovered several items in the area, including a cellphone, water bottle, and candy wrapper, which are being analyzed for potential evidence, such as fingerprints or DNA. The suspect fled on foot into an alley, abandoning the phone, before escaping on an e-bike. Police are tracking the bike using GPS and have released images of the suspect, who was wearing a distinctive gray backpack and a light brown or cream-colored jacket.

Investigation Progress and Collaboration

The NYPD is working with the U.S. Marshals Service and the FBI to track down the suspect. Investigators are also focusing on Thompson’s recent interactions and movements by accessing his hotel room and examining his phone for clues. The motive for the attack is still unclear, but authorities are exploring whether it was a result of personal conflict or related to Thompson’s role in the insurance industry.

Detectives believe the shooting may not have been carried out by a professional hitman, citing several “mistakes” made by the suspect. These include the apparent use of a cellphone, which professionals typically avoid, and the distance from which the shots were fired, considered too far for a skilled assassin. Investigators are continuing to gather information on the shooter’s possible knowledge of Thompson’s schedule.

 Brian Thompson’s Background and Company Reaction

Thompson, 50, was in New York City for UnitedHealthcare’s investor conference, scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. He was not staying at the Hilton but was attacked outside the hotel. UnitedHealth Group, the parent company of UnitedHealthcare, expressed shock at Thompson’s death, praising him as a respected colleague and friend. They are working closely with the NYPD and have requested the public’s patience during this difficult time.

The police are urging anyone with information about the suspect to contact Crime Stoppers. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the shooter.

Brian Thompson Latest Crime news Latest world news Trending news united healthcare ceo

