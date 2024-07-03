Hathras Stampede: Several Envoys Globally Mourn Loss Of Lives

Envoys from countries including Germany, France, and China expressed their sorrow and extended condolences after a tragic stampede in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, which resulted in numerous fatalities on Tuesday.

German envoy Philipp Ackermann posted on X, offering condolences to the affected families and expressing deep sadness over the tragedy. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also shared his distress, extending sympathies to the bereaved families and wishing a quick recovery for the injured.

Deeply distressed by the tragic loss of lives in a stampede in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. Sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 2, 2024

The stampede, which occurred during a religious gathering in Phulrai village, Hathras, claimed 116 lives. The incident happened as devotees, mostly women, were leaving a ‘satsang’ led by Baba Narayan Hari, also known as Saakar Vishwa Hari Bhole Baba. Overcrowding caused a deadly crush, leading to suffocation and chaos.

Deeply saddened about the tragic events in Hathras. My condolences to the families that lost their loved ones. We hope that help quickly reaches the injured. — Dr Philipp Ackermann (@AmbAckermann) July 2, 2024

Chinese envoy Xu Feihong expressed his shock and sorrow on X, mourning the loss and offering heartfelt sympathies to the victims’ families. He wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Shocked and saddened about the tragic events in Hathras, UP.

Deeply mourn for the lives lost and extend heartfelt sympathies to victims’ families. Wish the injured a speedy recovery. — Xu Feihong (@China_Amb_India) July 2, 2024

French Ambassador Thierry Mathou posted his condolences on X, with the French Embassy in New Delhi reposting his message. He expressed deep sadness and extended France’s condolences to the victims’ families, hoping for a swift recovery for those injured.

Israeli Ambassador Naor Gilon also shared his sorrow, offering thoughts and prayers to the victims’ families and wishing the injured a quick recovery. He described the incident as truly heartbreaking.

The tragic event has brought global attention to Hathras, with leaders around the world mourning the loss of lives and expressing solidarity with the affected families.

