The two entities drew the interest of the public to such level that the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics 2018 was becoming a light affair. The star attractions on the day were not the real Donald Trump or Kim Jong-un but mere impersonators, who were sending out signals of peace to the rest of the world which was watching the ceremony. Kim’s look-alike said before getting escorted out by the security, “We were getting along great. We wanted to surprise everyone and bring world peace and then we were being escorted out by security guards, which I think is really unfair.”

Not just that, in a light-hearted effort to spread love and harmony between South Korea and North Korea, athletes from both the country marched under one flag at the ceremony which was titled ‘Peace in Motion’. Many prominent public figures were also present at the event held on February 9. South Korean president Moon Jae-in was spotted with North Korean representatives, which included Kim Yo-jong, sister of the supreme leader. American vice president Mike Pence and his wife were also present at the venue.