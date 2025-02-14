Have Radiation Levels Increased After Russian Drone Pierced Shelter Of Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant?

Zelensky claimed that this latest attack proves Russian President Vladimir Putin is not seeking peace negotiations, despite recent claims by US President Donald Trump that Putin had agreed to discuss ending the war.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has reported that a Russian drone attack struck the radiation shield covering the damaged Chernobyl nuclear power plant reactor. The overnight assault caused a fire, which was later extinguished. Russia has not yet responded to the claims.

Chernobyl Nuclear Shelter Hit by Russian Drone

The damaged fourth reactor unit at the Chernobyl nuclear site was hit by the drone strike, Zelensky confirmed. While the fire was promptly controlled, concerns over nuclear safety have escalated.

According to Zelensky, as of Friday morning, there has been no increase in radiation levels at the plant. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) also confirmed that radiation inside and outside Chernobyl remains within normal limits.

Last night, a Russian attack drone with a high-explosive warhead struck the shelter protecting the world from radiation at the destroyed 4th power unit of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant. This shelter was built by Ukraine together with other countries of Europe and the world,… pic.twitter.com/mLTGeDYgPT — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 14, 2025

The UN nuclear watchdog, IAEA, stated that:

✔ Fire safety teams responded within minutes of the explosion.

✔ No casualties were reported.

✔ The agency remains on high alert following the incident.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi warned that there is “no room for complacency” regarding nuclear safety.

Chernobyl: A Site of Nuclear Tragedy

The Chernobyl nuclear disaster in 1986 was the world’s worst nuclear accident, releasing a massive plume of radioactive material that affected large parts of Europe. To prevent further contamination, a giant steel and concrete shield was built over the fourth reactor unit, which was destroyed in the explosion.

Key Facts About the Chernobyl Radiation Shield:

🔹 Designed to last a century and prevent further leaks.

🔹 Dimensions: 275 meters (900 ft) wide and 108 meters (354 ft) tall.

🔹 Construction Cost: $1.6 billion (£1.3 billion).

Zelensky shared footage on X (formerly Twitter) showing the extent of the damage to the protective shield after the drone strike.

Zelensky Condemns Russia & Calls for Global Action

Zelensky claimed that this latest attack proves Russian President Vladimir Putin is not seeking peace negotiations, despite recent claims by US President Donald Trump that Putin had agreed to discuss ending the war.

“Every night, Russia carries out attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure and cities,” Zelensky stated. He called for “unified international pressure” to hold Moscow accountable.

Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Nuclear Sites Under Threat

The attack on Chernobyl follows increased military activity near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in southern Ukraine, the IAEA warned.

In December 2023, both Ukraine and Russia accused each other of attacking a convoy carrying IAEA experts to Zaporizhzhia, which is Europe’s largest nuclear facility.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi condemned the attack, labeling it “unacceptable”, as the agency continues its efforts to prevent a nuclear disaster amid the war.

Later today, Zelensky will meet US Vice-President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Munich, where the war in Ukraine will be a primary focus in a major security conference of world leaders.

As tensions escalate, global leaders remain on edge, fearing the possibility of a nuclear catastrophe amid the ongoing war.