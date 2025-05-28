Home
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Live Tv
  HBO Reveals New Harry Potter Cast After 30,000 Auditions: Meet Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, And Alastair Stout

HBO Reveals New Harry Potter Cast After 30,000 Auditions: Meet Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, And Alastair Stout

HBO names Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout as the new Harry, Hermione, and Ron for its Harry Potter reboot series. Production starts this summer.

HBO Reveals New Harry Potter Cast After 30,000 Auditions: Meet Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, And Alastair Stout


HBO has officially unveiled the new cast for the iconic trio in its upcoming Harry Potter television reboot. Following an exhaustive global casting call that drew over 30,000 applicants, Dominic McLaughlin has been cast as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. The series will begin production this summer.

Fresh Faces With Promising Talents

While the trio may be unfamiliar to most audiences, their acting credentials suggest immense potential:

  • Dominic McLaughlin recently appeared in the upcoming Sky sitcom Grow, starring Nick Frost.

  • Arabella Stanton previously played the lead in Matilda: The Musical on London’s West End.

  • Alastair Stout steps into his first major screen role with this series.

In a joint statement, showrunner Francesca Gardiner and executive producer-director Mark Mylod shared their excitement: “Everyone here is delighted to welcome our new Harry, Hermione, and Ron. The enthusiasm, richness, and charisma that these young actors have brought is simply exceptional.”

They also expressed gratitude to the tens of thousands of children who auditioned, calling the talent pool “inspiring.”

Star-Studded Supporting Cast

Joining the trio is a notable lineup of acclaimed actors:

  • John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore

  • Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall

  • Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape

  • Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid

  • Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell

  • Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch

Production and Creative Vision

The series is a collaboration between HBO, Brontë Film and TV, and Warner Bros. Television.

  • Francesca Gardiner serves as writer and showrunner.

  • Mark Mylod, known for his work on Succession, will direct several episodes.

  • J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts, and David Heyman are executive producers.

The show is expected to stay true to the original books while giving space for deeper character development and storytelling.

Rowling’s Involvement Sparks Debate

Despite continued backlash over her controversial views on transgender rights, J.K. Rowling remains involved in the project.
HBO content chief Casey Bloys addressed concerns, stating: “Rowling’s opinions are her own and do not reflect the content of the show.”

