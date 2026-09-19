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Home > World News > He Contacted CIA First, Then Mossad: Iran Executes Man Accused of Sharing Missile Site Secrets

He Contacted CIA First, Then Mossad: Iran Executes Man Accused of Sharing Missile Site Secrets

Iran has executed Hossein Pedaran over alleged espionage for Israel’s Mossad. Authorities said he shared information on missile sites, but rights groups have questioned the fairness of such cases.

Iran executes Hossein Padran, accused of spying for Mossad (Photo: X)
Iran executes Hossein Padran, accused of spying for Mossad (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-09-19 16:05 IST

Iran has executed a man accused of passing information about missile sites in Isfahan to Israel’s Mossad, the judiciary said on Saturday. The man was identified as Hossein Pedaran by Mizan, the judiciary’s news agency. It said he was convicted of espionage and intelligence cooperation with Israel.

His death sentence was reportedly upheld by Iran’s Supreme Court. Pedaran had been arrested in Isfahan on charges linked to the war, according to Mizan.

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Iran Details Alleged Contact With Mossad

Mizan published a detailed account of what it described as Pedaran’s confessions. According to the report, Pedaran first contacted the CIA and offered to cooperate. The agency allegedly did not respond.

He then approached Mossad and received a reply several days later. Mizan said an officer introduced himself as “Ben” and used a Dutch WhatsApp number.

The agency alleged that Pedaran sent encrypted reports about military facilities and employees working there. The reports reportedly included personal information and the phone numbers of their spouses. Mizan also claimed that he used several SIM cards registered in other people’s names.

Alleged Payments and Hidden Camera Device

According to the Iranian agency, Pedaran was also given a remote-control device that could take hidden photographs. Mizan said he was paid in euros on different occasions. One payment was allegedly collected from a magnetic box placed behind a guardrail near a Tehran bridge.

Another payment was reportedly collected from a coffee shop bathroom. Authorities also said a notebook marked “highly confidential” and containing information about missiles was found at his home.

Mizan claimed Pedaran had stopped communicating with Mossad before the war. It said he later tried to contact the agency through Telegram after the conflict began. He was subsequently arrested, according to the report.

Rights Groups Question Iran’s Espionage Cases

Iranian authorities said Pedaran had a lawyer and that a forensic examination found no impairment of his judgment. Mizan also claimed that the information provided by him contributed to strikes in which military personnel were killed or wounded. However, none of these allegations could be independently verified, and Mizan did not publish evidence supporting the claims.

Rights groups have long raised concerns over Iran’s espionage trials. Such cases are generally heard by Revolutionary Courts, where evidence is not fully open to public scrutiny.

Rights organisations have also documented allegations that confessions were obtained through torture, prolonged solitary confinement and threats against relatives.

Iran’s Executions Over Mossad Charges

Human rights groups say Iran has executed at least a dozen people on espionage or alleged Mossad-collaboration charges since the June 2025 war with Israel.  The executions have reportedly increased since the latest conflict began in February.

Those executed this year include Ali Ardestani in January, Mehdi Farid, a former employee of Iran’s atomic energy organisation, in April, and Omid Behzad and Pouria Safvat in August. Iran Human Rights recorded at least 1,639 executions in Iran in 2025, the highest annual figure recorded in the country since 1989.

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He Contacted CIA First, Then Mossad: Iran Executes Man Accused of Sharing Missile Site Secrets
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He Contacted CIA First, Then Mossad: Iran Executes Man Accused of Sharing Missile Site Secrets
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