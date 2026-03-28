‘He Didn’t Think He Would Be Kissing My Ass…’ Trump Takes A Subtle Dig At Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Raises Questions Over US–Saudi Relations

A video of Donald Trump’s speech at the Future Investment Initiative blew up online today. In it, Trump doesn’t hold back, he calls out Mohammed bin Salman with some pretty crude language, saying the Saudi leader has started acting more submissively toward the US.

Trump Sparks Controversy With Crude Remarks on Mohammed bin Salman

Trump’s comments on the US–Saudi relationship got people talking. He goes, “He didn’t think he would be kissing my ass… and now he has to be nice to me,” making it clear he believes Saudi Arabia’s attitude toward Washington has changed.

Then he adds, “Better be nice,” and insists the Crown Prince has no choice but to play nice, like the US calls the shots now.

⚡️⭕️ Trump talking about Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman: He didn’t think he would be kissing my ass, he really didn’t…and now he has to be nice to me….he better be nice to me, he’s gotta be.. pic.twitter.com/uKx33oATek — Middle East Observer (@ME_Observer_) March 28, 2026

Trump’s Bold Claims About Saudi Arabia

Trump kept grilling Mohammed bin Salman, saying, “He thought I’d be just another American president that was a loser, where the country was going downhill.

But now he has to be nice to me. You tell him, he’d better be nice to me. He’s got to be.” You can tell he’s really pressing the point.

Not long before all this, Trump called Mohammed bin Salman a “warrior” who’s sided with the US, especially with all the drama around Iran. Talking to reporters, Trump said, “He is a warrior. He is fighting with us, by the way,” backing up Saudi Arabia’s support for the US.

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