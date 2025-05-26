Home
Head of US-Backed Gaza Aid Group Resigns Over Concerns About Humanitarian Principles

Jake Wood, chief of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, resigned, saying the operation cannot meet its mission without violating humanitarian principles.

Head of US-Backed Gaza Aid Group Resigns Over Concerns About Humanitarian Principles

The executive director of the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), Jake Wood, resigned on Sunday, saying the aid operation cannot meet its mission without violating key humanitarian principles


The executive director of the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), Jake Wood, resigned on Sunday, saying the aid operation cannot meet its mission without violating key humanitarian principles, foreign media reported. “It is not possible to implement this plan while also strictly adhering to the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence, which I will not abandon,” Wood said, according to The Guardian.

The GHF, launched in Geneva in February, pledged to deliver 300 million meals in its first 90 days. However, its approach has faced widespread criticism, with UN agencies and aid groups warning that the plan could violate international law and worsen conditions for vulnerable Gazans.

“From what we have understood, the plan would increase the ongoing suffering of children and families in the Gaza Strip,” Jonathan Crickx, a spokesperson for UNICEF, reportedly said. He questioned the practicality of expecting displaced families to carry 20kg aid packages over long distances.

Wood, a former humanitarian operations leader, said he had been “horrified and heartbroken at the hunger crisis in Gaza” and believed the GHF’s plan could both feed people and address diversion concerns, as reported by The Guardian.

He also urged Israel “to significantly expand the provision of aid into Gaza through all mechanisms” and called on all sides to explore “innovative new methods” of delivery “without delay, diversion, or discrimination.”

The resignation follows a deadly Israeli strike early Monday on a school sheltering displaced families in Gaza that killed at least 13 people, according to local officials. Over the weekend, at least 38 more deaths were reported amid continued Israeli military operations aimed at dismantling Hamas and recovering hostages taken during the group’s October 7, 2023, attack.

ALSO READ: Israeli Strikes Kill 38, Including Children, in Gaza as Humanitarian Concerns Deepen

