'Head Of US Secret Service Should Resign': Elon Musk Endorses Trump After Rally Shooting

Shortly after, what appeared to be gunfire was heard. Several witnesses corroborated this account, suggesting that the building could be the source of the shots. However, the situation remains fluid, and these reports have not yet been verified.

In a post on X, Elon Musk called for the resignation of the head of the Secret Service and the leader of this security detail.

The head of the Secret Service and the leader of this security detail should resign https://t.co/ihlEC5NP1w — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2024



Trump’s campaign reports that he is “fine” after being quickly escorted off the stage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, due to what law enforcement officials are treating as an apparent assassination attempt. A statement from the campaign says, “President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act.

” It adds that “he is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.”

US President Joe Biden condemned the attack, stating, “Everybody must condemn this attack. There’s no place in America for this type of violence. It’s sick. It’s sick.”

The former president and presumptive Republican nominee was presenting a chart of border crossing numbers during his last rally before the Republican National Convention opens Monday when the sound of gunfire rang through the crowd.

Trump was seen reaching with his right hand toward his neck, with what appeared to be blood on his face. Highlighting Pennsylvania’s importance for both parties, Trump, Vice President Kamala Harris, and First Lady Jill Biden were all campaigning in the state on Saturday.

Biden also met virtually with members of the two largest Democratic caucuses on Capitol Hill as he seeks to rebuild momentum for his reelection campaign, despite a growing number of Democrats calling for him to step aside.

