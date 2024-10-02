Healey: UK Forces Ready To Engage, But ‘Didn’t Need To Do So’

UK Defence Secretary John Healey stated that British forces were prepared to engage after Iran launched ballistic missiles at Israel, although they ultimately "didn't need to do so."

UK Defence Secretary John Healey stated that British forces were prepared to engage after Iran launched ballistic missiles at Israel, although they ultimately “didn’t need to do so.” Speaking during a visit to military personnel in Cyprus, Healey noted that RAF Typhoons were airborne at the time of the attack, but Israel’s own defenses effectively handled the threat.

Different Nature of the Assault

Healey explained that the nature of this assault differed from an earlier incident in April, when RAF Typhoon jets based in Cyprus successfully shot down Iranian drones. He clarified that the Typhoon jets are not equipped to track and target ballistic missiles. “The UK stands fully behind Israel’s right to defend its country and its people against threats,” he added.

Royal Navy Destroyer’s Role

Additionally, according to media reports the Royal Navy Destroyer, HMS Duncan, did not fire any of its Sea Viper missiles during the incident. Healey expressed gratitude to British personnel involved for their courage and professionalism in the face of rising tensions.

Condemnation of Iranian Attack

Following discussions with Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, Healey condemned the Iranian missile strikes. He reiterated the UK’s support for Israel, stating, “We continue to support steadfast their [Israel’s] right to security, but our biggest concern is to avoid this conflict spiraling out of control and into a wider regional war.”

US Involvement in Interception

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed responsibility for the missile launch as retaliation for recent attacks that targeted leaders of Hezbollah, Hamas, and a senior Iranian commander. Reports indicate that Israel intercepted most of the 180 missiles fired. US forces also played a role in the defense effort, with guided missile destroyers USS Cole and USS Bulkeley firing a dozen interceptors at incoming threats.

Focus on Evacuating British Nationals

During his visit to Cyprus, Healey plans to meet British personnel preparing for the potential evacuation of British nationals from Lebanon. The UK government has advised citizens in Lebanon to register their presence online, with a chartered flight set to depart Beirut.

As regional tensions escalate, the situation continues to develop, with ongoing concerns about the ramifications of the conflict between Israel and militant groups in the region.

(INCLUDES INPUTS FROM ONLINE SOURCES)

ALSO READ: Ukrainian Forces Withdraw From Vuhledar After Two Years Of Fighting