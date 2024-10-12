Health Report Released By Harris Before Elections, Marking A Contrast With Trump

In a recent move aimed at emphasizing transparency, Vice President Kamala Harris shared a letter from her physician affirming her “excellent health” and strong mental and physical resilience to fulfill the role of President.

In a recent move aimed at emphasizing transparency, Vice President Kamala Harris shared a letter from her physician affirming her “excellent health” and strong mental and physical resilience to fulfill the role of President.

Drawing Contrast with Opponents

This disclosure appears to be a strategic contrast to Republican candidate Donald Trump, who has faced scrutiny for providing limited health information over the years. Notably, this includes his response to an assassination attempt in July, during which he was grazed by a bullet.

Medical Assessment

Dr. Joshua Simmons, a US Army colonel and Harris’s physician, noted that at 59, the Vice President leads a healthy and active lifestyle. His most recent evaluation from April was described as “unremarkable,” reinforcing her capacity to handle the responsibilities of the presidency, including those of Chief Executive, Head of State, and Commander in Chief.

Election Context

This health report comes just three weeks before the pivotal US election, where voters will have the chance to make their voices heard on November 5. The focus on health has intensified, especially as Trump, now 78, has openly questioned President Biden’s well-being, who is 81.

Previous Health Claims

In the past, Trump has also shared health assessments, such as a letter from his physician last November claiming he was in “excellent” condition. However, that letter lacked detailed medical information, such as measurements of weight, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels.

As the election approaches, health and fitness of candidates are increasingly in the spotlight, shaping voter perceptions and decisions.

ALSO READ: Vance’s Awkward Facebook Live Moment: Turning The Camera Doesn’t Help